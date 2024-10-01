Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson reveals Jim Goodwin instructions that saw him stake claim for weekend start at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson reveals Jim Goodwin instructions that saw him stake claim for weekend start at St Mirren

The 20-year-old made a big impact off the bench in United's draw at Rugby Park.

Miller Thomson, left, takes the acclaim of Dundee United supporters.
Miller Thomson has caught the eye this season for Dundee United. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
By Sean Hamilton

Miller Thomson has revealed the message from Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin that inspired his standout showing from the bench at Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old was thrown on with 15 minutes remaining at Rugby Park as part of the Tangerines’ first ever quadruple substitution in the league.

In the immediate aftermath, his perfectly timed challenge in the Kilmarnock box led directly to United’s second goal after a VAR check.

Then, in the ninth minute of time added on, Ross Graham’s penalty earned Thomson and his team-mates a well-deserved point.

It was an eye-catching cameo from the young attacker.

And he has revealed the touchline instructions from his manager that he was determined to follow to the letter.

Miller Thomson (being held back by the fourth official) waits to come on at Rugby Park.
Miller Thomson (being held back by the fourth official) waits to come on at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

“I’ve had to bide my time for a few weeks and, when I came on, make sure to take my chance. I feel like I’ve done that,” he said.

“The gaffer said: ‘Go on, be direct, get crosses in the box and create chances.’ That’s what I did.”

Thomson’s tackle was initially identified as a foul by referee Craig Napier.

But the whistler’s decision not to blow his whistle and instead wait for the phase of play to conclude with Craig Sibbald’s stunning goal allowed VAR to intervene.

After watching a replay, Napier awarded a goal.

But despite United’s nervous wait for the decision, Thomson insists he was always confident of a positive outcome.

“The tackle is a good tackle – it causes a bit of controversy – but we get the goal after the VAR check,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve got a good tackle in me! With this one, the ball was there to be won and I’ve went and won it, then the ball’s fallen in our favour.

Thomson challenges Dundee’s Ziyad Larkeche in the season-opening derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I don’t think there was any sort of foul in there.

“While we were waiting for the VAR call, I knew I’d won the ball so it had to be a goal. It was just a case of waiting until they checked it.

“After that, I 100% felt there was an equaliser in the game for us.

“We had chances as the game went on. We were going a bit more direct, we were getting bodies in the box and that’s worked out for us with Luca winning the penalty.”

United face St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday, in a fixture that echoes Thomson’s first start for the Tangerines, back in 2022.

He was substituted at half-time by then-manager Tam Courts.

This time around, he hopes his super sub display at Killie has helped his chances of more minutes.

Miller Thomson disembarks from Dundee United’s team bus ahead of his first start against St Mirren in 2022. Image: SNS

“I don’t think I did badly on my first start, but there was a double change at half-time and the boys who came on changed the game, so it was a good decision,” Thomson said.

“I’ve changed a lot since then, being out on loan and getting minutes under the belt. That’s what you need as a young boy.

“Physically and mentally it makes a big difference. When you’re 17 you’re still maturing.

“I’m still maturing now, getting used to playing men’s football. You need to be more physical, sharper.

“I feel like I’m getting there. And hopefully the boys who came on at Kilmarnock have given the gaffer a decision to make.”

