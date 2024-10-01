Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson reveals Jim Goodwin instructions that saw him stake claim for weekend start at St Mirren

Miller Thomson has revealed the message from Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin that inspired his standout showing from the bench at Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old was thrown on with 15 minutes remaining at Rugby Park as part of the Tangerines’ first ever quadruple substitution in the league.

In the immediate aftermath, his perfectly timed challenge in the Kilmarnock box led directly to United’s second goal after a VAR check.

Then, in the ninth minute of time added on, Ross Graham’s penalty earned Thomson and his team-mates a well-deserved point.

It was an eye-catching cameo from the young attacker.

And he has revealed the touchline instructions from his manager that he was determined to follow to the letter.

“I’ve had to bide my time for a few weeks and, when I came on, make sure to take my chance. I feel like I’ve done that,” he said.

“The gaffer said: ‘Go on, be direct, get crosses in the box and create chances.’ That’s what I did.”

Thomson’s tackle was initially identified as a foul by referee Craig Napier.

But the whistler’s decision not to blow his whistle and instead wait for the phase of play to conclude with Craig Sibbald’s stunning goal allowed VAR to intervene.

After watching a replay, Napier awarded a goal.

But despite United’s nervous wait for the decision, Thomson insists he was always confident of a positive outcome.

“The tackle is a good tackle – it causes a bit of controversy – but we get the goal after the VAR check,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve got a good tackle in me! With this one, the ball was there to be won and I’ve went and won it, then the ball’s fallen in our favour.

“I don’t think there was any sort of foul in there.

“While we were waiting for the VAR call, I knew I’d won the ball so it had to be a goal. It was just a case of waiting until they checked it.

“After that, I 100% felt there was an equaliser in the game for us.

“We had chances as the game went on. We were going a bit more direct, we were getting bodies in the box and that’s worked out for us with Luca winning the penalty.”

United face St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday, in a fixture that echoes Thomson’s first start for the Tangerines, back in 2022.

He was substituted at half-time by then-manager Tam Courts.

This time around, he hopes his super sub display at Killie has helped his chances of more minutes.

“I don’t think I did badly on my first start, but there was a double change at half-time and the boys who came on changed the game, so it was a good decision,” Thomson said.

“I’ve changed a lot since then, being out on loan and getting minutes under the belt. That’s what you need as a young boy.

“Physically and mentally it makes a big difference. When you’re 17 you’re still maturing.

“I’m still maturing now, getting used to playing men’s football. You need to be more physical, sharper.

“I feel like I’m getting there. And hopefully the boys who came on at Kilmarnock have given the gaffer a decision to make.”