Education chiefs say Arbroath Academy improving after scathing report

The school was previously branded "weak" in its efforts to raise attainment.

By Neil Henderson
Arbroath Academy.
Arbroath Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

Education chiefs say Arbroath Academy is improving – after previous efforts to raise attainment were branded “weak”.

Education Scotland has written to parents and carers to say attainment at the school has risen and learning experiences are getting better.

A recent inspection also found the school has now developed a “stronger culture of aspiration across the school”.

It comes after the watchdog found “important weaknesses” in the school’s efforts to raise attainment during an inspection in 2023.

Inspectors previously found young people’s performance at National 3 or better to National 5 had “no consistent pattern of improvement”.

Improvements made at Arbroath Academy.
They also highlighted the need to “improve the quality and reliability” of assessing literacy and numeracy of S1 to S3 pupils.

Following the latest report, Education Scotland lead inspector Patricia Cameron said: “Young people’s attainment is beginning to improve.

“This is most notable in literacy and numeracy attainment from S1 to S3 and for a few groups in S4 to S6.

“There are improvements in the attainment of young people in S4 and S5.

“These learners are achieving a greater number of passes across their subjects.”

More improvements needed after latest Arbroath Academy inspection

However, Education Scotland says further improvements are needed.

Ms Cameron added: “An important next step is to reverse recent declines in a few areas of young people’s attainment in S4 to S6.

“Staff need to improve aspects of young people’s attainment in literacy and numeracy.

“They need to improve the attainment of the lowest attaining learners in S4 and highest attaining group of young people in S6.

“They also need to ensure that young people attain the highest quality of passes from the broadest range of courses as appropriate to their ability.”

A further inspection will take place within the next 18 months.

Angus Council has been asked for comment.

Conversation