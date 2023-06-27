Inspectors brand Arbroath Academy ‘weak’ over attainment and achievement

Inspectors have branded Arbroath Academy “weak” in its efforts to raise attainment and achievement.

A report from Education Scotland has revealed how the school needs to make “improvements” after a visit earlier this year.

A number of “important weaknesses” were identified around attainment measures for senior pupils during the April inspection.

Education Scotland lead inspector Patricia Cameron said: “Senior and middle leaders have identified attainment in literacy in the senior phase as a key priority for improvement.

Inspection finds drop in Arbroath Academy exams performance

“In the latest year, 2021/22, performance at National 3 level or better to Higher or better is at its lowest level for the five-year period for literacy and numeracy.

“Between 2017/18 and 2020/21, the majority of young people achieved National 5 or better in numeracy.

“In 2021/22, this declined to a minority of young people achieving National 5 or

better.”

Ms Cameron added: “Young people’s performance at National 3 or better to National 5 or better shows no consistent pattern of improvement.”

We think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements Education Scotland

Inspectors also highlighted the need to “improve the quality and reliability” of assessing literacy and numeracy of S1 to S3 pupils.

Education Scotland says that “as a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements”.

In a statement, it added: “We will liaise with Angus Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

Further Arbroath Academy inspection within a year

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within 12 months of the publication of this letter.

“We will discuss with Angus Council the details of this inspection.

“When we return to inspect the school, we will write to you as parents/carers informing you of the progress the school has made.”

It also says senior leaders and staff need to continue developing an “aspirational culture” at Arbroath Academy.

Key strengths of Arbroath Academy revealed

However, it also identified key strengths at the school – including a “supportive climate for learning” with “very positive” relationships between young people and staff.

It further highlighted how young people are “developing important skills and attributes through their participation in a range of well-planned out of class activities”.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased the inspectors have recognised the supportive climate for learning our senior leaders and staff have developed, highlighting how relationships are very positive between young people and staff, and how our young people are polite, courteous and ready to learn.

“Our young people are developing important skills and attributes through a range of well-planned out of class activities, enabling them to prepare for their future.

“We acknowledge the areas for improvement contained within the report and are already taking steps to address those with robust plans in place.”