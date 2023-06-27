Inspectors brand Arbroath Academy ‘weak’ over attainment and achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors brand Arbroath Academy ‘weak’ over attainment and achievement

Education Scotland says the school needs "additional support and more time to make necessary improvements".

By Laura Devlin
Arbroath Academy.
Arbroath Academy.

Inspectors have branded Arbroath Academy “weak” in its efforts to raise attainment and achievement.

A report from Education Scotland has revealed how the school needs to make “improvements” after a visit earlier this year.

A number of “important weaknesses” were identified around attainment measures for senior pupils during the April inspection.

Education Scotland lead inspector Patricia Cameron said: “Senior and middle leaders have identified attainment in literacy in the senior phase as a key priority for improvement.

Inspection finds drop in Arbroath Academy exams performance

“In the latest year, 2021/22, performance at National 3 level or better to Higher or better is at its lowest level for the five-year period for literacy and numeracy.

“Between 2017/18 and 2020/21, the majority of young people achieved National 5 or better in numeracy.

“In 2021/22, this declined to a minority of young people achieving National 5 or
better.”

Ms Cameron added: “Young people’s performance at National 3 or better to National 5 or better shows no consistent pattern of improvement.”

We think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements

Education Scotland

Inspectors also highlighted the need to “improve the quality and reliability” of assessing literacy and numeracy of S1 to S3 pupils.

Education Scotland says that “as a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements”.

In a statement, it added: “We will liaise with Angus Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

Further Arbroath Academy inspection within a year

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within 12 months of the publication of this letter.

“We will discuss with Angus Council the details of this inspection.

“When we return to inspect the school, we will write to you as parents/carers informing you of the progress the school has made.”

It also says senior leaders and staff need to continue developing an “aspirational culture” at Arbroath Academy.

Key strengths of Arbroath Academy revealed

However, it also identified key strengths at the school – including a “supportive climate for learning” with “very positive” relationships between young people and staff.

It further highlighted how young people are “developing important skills and attributes through their participation in a range of well-planned out of class activities”.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased the inspectors have recognised the supportive climate for learning our senior leaders and staff have developed, highlighting how relationships are very positive between young people and staff, and how our young people are polite, courteous and ready to learn.

“Our young people are developing important skills and attributes through a range of well-planned out of class activities, enabling them to prepare for their future.

“We acknowledge the areas for improvement contained within the report and are already taking steps to address those with robust plans in place.”

