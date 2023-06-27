Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81

Rod Wallace, who served as a councillor in Dundee for 24 years, has died aged 81.

He was first elected in 1988 and in later years became leader of the Conservative group and served as a Bailie, often deputising for the Lord Provost.

His interest in civic duty had began at an early age when he helped his father, Councillor Angus Wallace, on election campaigns.

Rod’s son, Graeme, said his father cared deeply about his family and families in the city which inspired him to do his best for Dundee.

He was born in October 1941 at Fort House nursing home, Dundee, and grew up with two younger sisters.

His father, Angus, went on to serve as education convener on the former Tayside Regional Council and his mother, Edith, was a secretary on the People’s Journal, based in Bank Street.

Apprenticeship

Rod was educated at primary and secondary level at Harris Academy and when he left school he began an apprenticeship in the Bonar Long switchgear factory.

He then moved to the drawing office as a draughtsman before joining the then Dundee Corporation as a heating design engineer. From there he went on to become a sales engineer with various companies.

It was at Bonar Long in 1962 that he met his future wife, Mina, a typist. They married in 1963 and had three children; Gillian, Roderick and Graeme.

The coupled settled in a new home in Broughty Ferry in 1968 and remained in the same home for the rest of Rod’s life.

Leading role

His son, Graeme, said: “Dad thoroughly enjoyed being a Bailie and deputising for the Lord Provost when required.

“He was also convenor of the licensing committee and the development management committee during his time as a councillor.”

In his younger days, Rod was an able sportsman who turned out for Dundee Wanderers 1st and 3rd hockey sides and won The Scotsman medal on two occasions.

He played squash at the former Grange Country Club in Monifieth and then at Forthill two or three times a week until about five years ago.

Graeme said: “When he had to retire from squash he thoroughly enjoyed playing dominoes with a couple of close friends. He also taught his granddaughter, Rachael, to play as well, but he taught her too well as she regularly beat him, much to his dismay.

“Dad’s life was built around caring for his family and the families of his city. Once he had committed to a sport or a role, he gave it his absolute best – and he was proof that hard work and dedication will bring good results.

“He was a man who never sat on the sidelines, but always used his skills, energy and time to try to better the lives of others.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.