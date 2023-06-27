Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81

His interest in civic duty had began at an early age when he helped his father, Councillor Angus Wallace, on election campaigns.

By Chris Ferguson
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.

Rod Wallace, who served as a councillor in Dundee for 24 years, has died aged 81.

He was first elected in 1988 and in later years became leader of the Conservative group and served as a Bailie, often deputising for the Lord Provost.

His interest in civic duty had began at an early age when he helped his father, Councillor Angus Wallace, on election campaigns.

Rod’s son, Graeme, said his father cared deeply about his family and families in the city which inspired him to do his best for Dundee.

He was born in October 1941 at Fort House nursing home, Dundee, and grew up with two younger sisters.

His father, Angus, went on to serve as education convener on the former Tayside Regional Council and his mother, Edith, was a secretary on the People’s Journal, based in Bank Street.

Apprenticeship

Rod was educated at primary and secondary level at Harris Academy and when he left school he began an apprenticeship in the Bonar Long switchgear factory.

He then moved to the drawing office as a draughtsman before joining the then Dundee Corporation as a heating design engineer. From there he went on to become a sales engineer with various companies.

It was at Bonar Long in 1962 that he met his future wife, Mina, a typist. They married in 1963 and had three children; Gillian, Roderick and Graeme.

The coupled settled in a new home in Broughty Ferry in 1968 and remained in the same home for the rest of Rod’s life.

Leading role

His son, Graeme, said: “Dad thoroughly enjoyed being a Bailie and deputising for the Lord Provost when required.

“He was also convenor of the licensing committee and the development management committee during his time as a councillor.”

In his younger days, Rod was an able sportsman who turned out for Dundee Wanderers 1st and 3rd hockey sides and won The Scotsman medal on two occasions.

He played squash at the former Grange Country Club in Monifieth and then at Forthill two or three times a week until about five years ago.

Graeme said: “When he had to retire from squash he thoroughly enjoyed playing dominoes with a couple of close friends. He also taught his granddaughter, Rachael, to play as well, but he taught her too well as she regularly beat him, much to his dismay.

“Dad’s life was built around caring for his family and the families of his city. Once he had committed to a sport or a role, he gave it his absolute best – and he was proof that hard work and dedication will bring good results.

“He was a man who never sat on the sidelines, but always used his skills, energy and time to try to better the lives of others.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from The Courier

The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…