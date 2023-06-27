Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes

A total of 27 jobs have been lost with the collapse of Care About Angus.

By Kieran Webster
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.

Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services with the closure of a care firm.

Care About Angus community interest company provided help to older people in their own homes with things like shopping, domestic tasks, laundry and companionship.

But the organisation will cease to operate in mid-August.

A statement confirmed 27 members of staff, who all live and work in Angus, will lose their jobs due to the closure.

Care About Angus ‘deeply sorry’ over closure

In a statement, Susan Wilson, director of Care About Angus, said she is “deeply sorry” about the closure.

She claimed the removal of grant funding from Angus Council and Angus Health and Social Care has left the company at “tipping point”.

Her statement added: “Along with Covid, mandatory pay rises and increasing business costs the board of directors has had a long hard look at the viability of the business.

“This has resulted in the very sad and regrettable decision to close Care About Angus.

We have received many letters from clients and their families expressing their sadness at the closure

Care About Angus

“We are deeply sorry that we have had to take this action but a business which is person/people-centred needs long-term financial stability and support to allow growth which unfortunately, especially in the current economic climate, is not possible.

“We have received many letters from clients and their families expressing their sadness at the closure but appreciation for our staff and the service they have provided across the whole of Angus.”

A letter sent to service users confirmed the company will stop operating on August 18 and a 30-day consultation process is underway.

Care About Angus formed in 2015 after home help and tenancy services were transferred from Angus Council.

Care About Angus ‘received over £790k of support’

Gail Smith, CEO of the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), said: “Care About Angus (CAA) first approached the AHSCP for financial assistance in 2018 and to date has received over £790k in either grant, Covid support or sustainability payments.

“This was on the condition that a recovery plan was put in place to improve its financial position.

“However, despite assistance, it has continued to operate at a loss and without additional financial aid from the AHSCP, would already have gone into voluntary liquidation.

“The AHSCP has always valued the services that CAA provided and has committed to cover staff redundancy payments.

“We are also working hard to ensure that all service users will receive alternative support.”

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.

More from The Courier

Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…