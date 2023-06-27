Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over ‘sharp rise’ in costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over ‘sharp rise’ in costs

A total of 12 workers are affected by the closure.

By James Simpson
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
The Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre bar has shut down after a “sharp rise” in operating costs and drop in footfall.

Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom on South Tay Street closed suddenly on Monday.

Diners with bookings for this weekend received calls to tell them they would not be fulfilled.

About 12 staff at the pub, which opened in 2016, are affected.

Other Innis & Gunn venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow have not been impacted.

Dundee pub ‘unviable’

Steve Drew, managing director for retail at Innis & Gunn Brewery, says the firm will try to find staff alternative roles.

He said: “We can confirm that we closed our Brewery Taproom on South Tay Street in Dundee as of June 26.

“Whilst the taproom was extremely popular with locals and visitors to the city, the continuing cost-of-living crisis has had an impact on footfall to the site alongside a sharp increase in operating costs, specifically utilities.

“Unfortunately, these factors have made it unviable for us to continue trading in Dundee.

General view of the Innis & Gunn bar in Dundee
The pub shut suddenly on Monday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A pint of Innis & Gunn lager
Innis & Gunn runs a brewery and several bars. Image: Innis & Gunn

“The challenges facing hospitality at present are well documented. It has certainly not been an easy decision.

“We will endeavour to ensure that the staff affected by the Dundee closure can find roles within Innis & Gunn where there are available vacancies.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and staff for their support over the years.’’

Dundee was second Innis & Gunn pub site

Innis & Gunn selected Dundee as its second pub site after successfully launching in Edinburgh.

Originally opening as the Beer Kitchen, it was relaunched as the Brewery Taproom in 2019.

A number of other bars in Dundee have shut in recent months, including Tonic on Nethergate.

More from The Courier

Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs back up
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee