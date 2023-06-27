Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over ‘sharp rise’ in costs

A Dundee city centre bar has shut down after a “sharp rise” in operating costs and drop in footfall.

Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom on South Tay Street closed suddenly on Monday.

Diners with bookings for this weekend received calls to tell them they would not be fulfilled.

About 12 staff at the pub, which opened in 2016, are affected.

Other Innis & Gunn venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow have not been impacted.

Dundee pub ‘unviable’

Steve Drew, managing director for retail at Innis & Gunn Brewery, says the firm will try to find staff alternative roles.

He said: “We can confirm that we closed our Brewery Taproom on South Tay Street in Dundee as of June 26.

“Whilst the taproom was extremely popular with locals and visitors to the city, the continuing cost-of-living crisis has had an impact on footfall to the site alongside a sharp increase in operating costs, specifically utilities.

“Unfortunately, these factors have made it unviable for us to continue trading in Dundee.

“The challenges facing hospitality at present are well documented. It has certainly not been an easy decision.

“We will endeavour to ensure that the staff affected by the Dundee closure can find roles within Innis & Gunn where there are available vacancies.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and staff for their support over the years.’’

Dundee was second Innis & Gunn pub site

Innis & Gunn selected Dundee as its second pub site after successfully launching in Edinburgh.

Originally opening as the Beer Kitchen, it was relaunched as the Brewery Taproom in 2019.

A number of other bars in Dundee have shut in recent months, including Tonic on Nethergate.