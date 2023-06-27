Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break from touring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break from touring

The Irish singer insists his musician friend is "good" despite cancelling upcoming shows.

By Laura Devlin
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock

Singer Niall Horan has revealed how he chats with Lewis Capaldi “most days” after the Scottish singer confirmed he is taking a break from performing.

Horan was in St Andrews on Tuesday for the launch of a new golf initiative.

It was his second visit to these parts in recent weeks after playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee at the end of May.

Horan is good pals with Capaldi – who joined him on stage at Big Weekend – and insists the Scot is “good” despite revealing his struggles with Tourette’s.

Niall Horan says Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury ‘a proper human moment’

It was during Horan’s visit to St Andrews that Capaldi announced he is taking time out, with upcoming shows in Perth and Dunfermline cancelled.

Reacting to the news, Horan said: “I’m really happy for Lewis that he is able to take a step back.

We saw it at Glastonbury at the weekend, the crowd were right behind him.

“They realised how much he was struggling up there and it was a proper human moment.

Niall Horan speaks to The Courier's Laura Devlin in St Andrews
Horan speaks to The Courier’s Laura Devlin in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“He’s not just the fella that sings and makes us laugh all the time, he’s the fella that has anxieties and Tourette’s.

“I’m glad people were showing their support.”

The former One Direction singer added: “I speak to him most days and he’s good.

“He’s just going to take a step back.”

The Irish singer was in St Andrews to help launch a new online initiative – Golf.Golf – which aims to encourage people to learn how to play the sport by providing a list of venues where people can go.

The singer watches over Ruaridh McCallum, 7, as he practices putting at the Golf.Golf launch event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi spotted on the Old Course last week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Capaldi himself was in the Fife town last week to play a round of golf on the Old Course, where he accidentally hit a passing vehicle with his tee shot on the 18th.

Horan’s former bandmate Harry Styles also took to the famous links in May.

Horan, who is an ambassador for the sport’s governing body, the R&A, met youngsters including seven-year-olds Olivia Farquhar and Ruaridh McCallum at the Golf.Golf event.

Seven-year-olds Olivia Farquhar and Ruaridh McCallum with Niall Horan and R&A chief development officer Phil Anderton at the Golf.Golf Launch event in St Andrews
Seven-year-olds Olivia Farquhar and Ruaridh McCallum with Horan and R&A chief development officer Phil Anderton at the Golf.Golf Launch event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The singer said: “Next to making music, golf is a huge passion of mine, which is why I want to support people from all walks of life to give it a try.

“I want to show people that learning to play golf is great fun, good for your health, and can be enjoyed by anyone whether alone or with friends and family.

“It helps that we are (launching it) in Scotland – people know their golf here.”

Former footballer Gareth Bale is among the other stars supporting the Golf.Golf initiative.

More from The Courier

Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs back up
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee