Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break from touring

Singer Niall Horan has revealed how he chats with Lewis Capaldi “most days” after the Scottish singer confirmed he is taking a break from performing.

Horan was in St Andrews on Tuesday for the launch of a new golf initiative.

It was his second visit to these parts in recent weeks after playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee at the end of May.

Horan is good pals with Capaldi – who joined him on stage at Big Weekend – and insists the Scot is “good” despite revealing his struggles with Tourette’s.

Niall Horan says Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury ‘a proper human moment’

It was during Horan’s visit to St Andrews that Capaldi announced he is taking time out, with upcoming shows in Perth and Dunfermline cancelled.

Reacting to the news, Horan said: “I’m really happy for Lewis that he is able to take a step back.

“We saw it at Glastonbury at the weekend, the crowd were right behind him.

“They realised how much he was struggling up there and it was a proper human moment.

“He’s not just the fella that sings and makes us laugh all the time, he’s the fella that has anxieties and Tourette’s.

“I’m glad people were showing their support.”

The former One Direction singer added: “I speak to him most days and he’s good.

“He’s just going to take a step back.”

The Irish singer was in St Andrews to help launch a new online initiative – Golf.Golf – which aims to encourage people to learn how to play the sport by providing a list of venues where people can go.

Capaldi himself was in the Fife town last week to play a round of golf on the Old Course, where he accidentally hit a passing vehicle with his tee shot on the 18th.

Horan’s former bandmate Harry Styles also took to the famous links in May.

Horan, who is an ambassador for the sport’s governing body, the R&A, met youngsters including seven-year-olds Olivia Farquhar and Ruaridh McCallum at the Golf.Golf event.

The singer said: “Next to making music, golf is a huge passion of mine, which is why I want to support people from all walks of life to give it a try.

“I want to show people that learning to play golf is great fun, good for your health, and can be enjoyed by anyone whether alone or with friends and family.

“It helps that we are (launching it) in Scotland – people know their golf here.”

Former footballer Gareth Bale is among the other stars supporting the Golf.Golf initiative.