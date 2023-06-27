Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan

Cowdenbeath have signed young St Johnstone goalkeeper, Craig Hepburn, on a season-long loan.

The Lowland League move is the next step up the career ladder for the 18-year-old, who was player of the year with Luncarty in the East of Scotland First Division last term.

Saints’ first team 2022/23 goalkeeper, Remi Matthews, believes Hepburn is a prospect worth keeping an eye on.

“I’ve sort of taken him under my wing,” said Matthews. “He’s like my little son.

“He’s a good kid and has come on so much as well since I’ve been here.”