Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan

The 18-year-old played for Luncarty last year.

By Eric Nicolson
June 27 2023, 2.52pm

Cowdenbeath have signed young St Johnstone goalkeeper, Craig Hepburn, on a season-long loan. The Lowland League move is the next step up the career ladder for the 18-year-old, who was player of the year with Luncarty in the East of Scotland First Division last term. Saints' first team 2022/23 goalkeeper, Remi Matthews, believes Hepburn is a prospect worth keeping an eye on. "I've sort of taken him under my wing," said Matthews. "He's like my little son. "He's a good kid and has come on so much as well since I've been here."