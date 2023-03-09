Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box – but Englishman hasn’t ruled out coming back to Perth next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box – but Englishman hasn’t ruled out coming back to Perth next season

By Eric Nicolson
March 9 2023, 10.25pm
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

Ross Sinclair ticks every box needed to be a top goalkeeper, according to St Johnstone number one, Remi Matthews.

And the Scotland under-21 international is putting himself in a great position to pick up the Englishman’s gloves in the Premiership next season.

“Ross is a really top guy, a top professional and has improved so much since the start of the season,” said Matthews.

“I said to him the other day that, when he gets his chance, I hope he takes it. He deserves it.

“He has worked so hard to get to where he is and did well at Montrose.

“People speak really highly of him and he has been in the international set-up.

“Goalkeeping-wise he has everything a modern-day goalkeeper needs.

“He has every chance to fill the shoes of big Zander and people like that.

“I wish him all the best in that and I hope he gets his chance.”

Ross Sinclair is a former Scotland under-21 international. Image: SNS.

Matthews added: “Montrose was a good level for him.

“I always say to the younger ones, if you can play at any level, go and do it.

“If you get to 21 or 22 and you haven’t played a single game, you are not ready to step in.

“If Ross now gets his opportunity, nobody can turn around and say he hasn’t played competitive football.

“He just needs to keep his head down, keep working hard and he has every possibility to be the number one next season.

“The lads will back me when I say I’m not just here for myself.

“I’ve grown a relationship and fondness of the goalkeepers. We have a great group.”

Another local prospect

Saints have had a succession of excellent keepers over the last decade and more.

And young Craig Hepburn – like Sinclair, a Perthshire boy – is also a prospect worth keeping an eye on.

“I’ve sort of taken him under my wing,” said Matthews. “He’s like my little son.

“He’s a good kid and has come on so much as well since I’ve been here.

“Craig definitely has a great opportunity and chance. He is playing at a level now (with Luncarty).

“I will definitely be keeping a close eye on his career in the next few years.”

Remi Matthews after St Johnstone beat Dundee United. Image: SNS.

The between-the-posts future for St Johnstone appears to be in safe hands and Matthews hasn’t ruled out a McDiarmid Park return next season.

“I have another year at Palace,” said the 29-year-old. “Ideally I want to go and play again, whether here or back in England.

“I’ve had a taste for it again and have got myself to a level where I feel I can make an impact for teams.

“Palace is my club and the bottom line is they are in charge of what I do.

“I’ll help Saints as much as possible, enjoy my summer and see where it takes me.”

