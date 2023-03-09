Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box – but Englishman hasn’t ruled out coming back to Perth next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Sinclair ticks every box needed to be a top goalkeeper, according to St Johnstone number one, Remi Matthews.

And the Scotland under-21 international is putting himself in a great position to pick up the Englishman’s gloves in the Premiership next season.

“Ross is a really top guy, a top professional and has improved so much since the start of the season,” said Matthews.

“I said to him the other day that, when he gets his chance, I hope he takes it. He deserves it.

“He has worked so hard to get to where he is and did well at Montrose.

“People speak really highly of him and he has been in the international set-up.

“Goalkeeping-wise he has everything a modern-day goalkeeper needs.

“He has every chance to fill the shoes of big Zander and people like that.

“I wish him all the best in that and I hope he gets his chance.”

Matthews added: “Montrose was a good level for him.

“I always say to the younger ones, if you can play at any level, go and do it.

“If you get to 21 or 22 and you haven’t played a single game, you are not ready to step in.

“If Ross now gets his opportunity, nobody can turn around and say he hasn’t played competitive football.

“He just needs to keep his head down, keep working hard and he has every possibility to be the number one next season.

“The lads will back me when I say I’m not just here for myself.

“I’ve grown a relationship and fondness of the goalkeepers. We have a great group.”

Another local prospect

Saints have had a succession of excellent keepers over the last decade and more.

And young Craig Hepburn – like Sinclair, a Perthshire boy – is also a prospect worth keeping an eye on.

“I’ve sort of taken him under my wing,” said Matthews. “He’s like my little son.

“He’s a good kid and has come on so much as well since I’ve been here.

“Craig definitely has a great opportunity and chance. He is playing at a level now (with Luncarty).

“I will definitely be keeping a close eye on his career in the next few years.”

The between-the-posts future for St Johnstone appears to be in safe hands and Matthews hasn’t ruled out a McDiarmid Park return next season.

“I have another year at Palace,” said the 29-year-old. “Ideally I want to go and play again, whether here or back in England.

“I’ve had a taste for it again and have got myself to a level where I feel I can make an impact for teams.

“Palace is my club and the bottom line is they are in charge of what I do.

“I’ll help Saints as much as possible, enjoy my summer and see where it takes me.”