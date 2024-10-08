EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher will NEVER give up on Scotland recall – but reckons Dundee United teammate could beat him to it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher will NEVER give up on Scotland recall – but reckons Dundee United teammate could beat him to it

Gallagher discussed his chase for cap No.10, and Ross Graham's pursuit of a first.

Declan Gallagher will never stop chasing his next Scotland cap
Declan Gallagher will never stop chasing his next Scotland cap. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher insists he will NEVER give up on a Scotland recall as he chases his 10th cap with the same fervour that he pursued his first.

However, the Dundee United defender reckons he might need to battle “absolutely terrific” Tannadice teammate Ross Graham for the honour.

Aside from a crazy 17-minute spell against Kilmarnock, United have been a stoic proposition at the back and have racked up four clean sheets from their last seven games, with Gallagher rolling back the years.

Now free of the niggling, persistent groin injury that plagued him last term, the former Livingston and Aberdeen man is arguably enjoying his finest run of form since the standout showings for Motherwell that caught the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

And even at 33 years of age, returning to that stage remains a burning ambition.

Declan Gallagher, left, and national team boss Steve Clarke
Gallagher, left, and national team boss Steve Clarke. Image: SNS

“When you are having a good season, that’s what can provide the opportunity for some international recognition,” Gallagher told Courier Sport.

“I’m definitely still chasing that 10th cap!

“I’ll always back myself to play at that level, if given the chance.”

Gallagher: Ross Graham is ‘playing out of his skin’

While Gallagher would love to represent his country once more, he would take similar pride in watching United’s homegrown hero Graham pull on the dark blue.

The towering defender has been almost faultless – barring the concession of a penalty in the season-opening Dundee derby – since coming into the United side at the tail-end of the 2023/24 campaign.

As well as carrying out his defensive duties with aplomb, he boasts three goals, including a nerveless 99th-minute leveller at Kilmarnock, and even possesses a thundering long throw.

The academy kid has become a leader.

And Gallagher, a man speaking from experience after going to a major finals with Scotland, sees no reason why Graham should not be in the conversation amid uncertainly over the centre-back options at international level.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham celebrates his winning goal against Hearts
Ross Graham celebrates his winning goal against Hearts. Image: SNS

“The big man is having a great season and, as much as I’ll be chapping on the door (for Scotland), I think he’s chapping just as loudly,” Gallagher continued. “It might not be too long before he’s picking up caps.

“Rossco has been absolutely amazing. He speaks brilliantly, is a leader and takes everything on board when you speak to him. He’s terrific.

“Before I got here, I didn’t realise how good Ross Graham was. He’s got everything – tall, strong, fast, good on the ball – and the fact he’s a left-footed centre-back is great. You don’t get too many of those coming through in Scotland.

“He scores goals as well.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Ross Graham wheels away in delight after securing a point for Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Gallagher added: “I’ve seen people called up for the Scotland club that maybe aren’t as deserving as what Rossco has been this season.

“I’ve told him, “Keep doing exactly what you are doing now”. Because he is playing out his skin, just like the whole defence is.”

‘Bare bones’ triumph

That rearguard action was crucial to attaining a superb three points against St Mirren on Saturday, with Gallagher, Graham and match-winner Emmanuel Adegboyega all defending their box brilliantly in Paisley.

With Graham limping off with a hamstring strain late on, Kevin Holt also deserves his flowers for a strong cameo.

United, sitting in fifth spot after a more than respectable start to the season, remain unbeaten away from home in the Premiership.

Emmanuel Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end
Adegboyega’s strike sparked delirium in the away end. Image: SNS

“That (form on the road) is down to determination and the desire – from the manager down – to fight for each other,” added Gallagher. “You can see that battling spirit on the pitch.

“When it gets to the 89th, 90th minute, boys are still throwing their bodies at everything, trying to block crosses and defend the box.

“It’s a very close-knit group and, even down to the bare bones a wee bit against St Mirren, everyone played their part in a great result.”

