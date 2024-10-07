Key Dundee United duo injury update as Jim Goodwin explains why international break bounce game ‘not feasible’

Jim Goodwin reckons the international break has arrived at the perfect time for Dundee United as injuries start to take their toll.

Ryan Strain is a long-term absentee following hamstring surgery, albeit he could be back in contention next month.

Macedonian ace Kristijan Trapanovski – the club’s top scorer this term – has missed the Terrors’ last two games due to a “slight nick” to his hamstring, while Louis Moult didn’t make the squad for Saturday’s win at St Mirren with a knee complaint.

As such, the sight of Ross Graham limping off with a hamstring issue in Paisley was the last thing Goodwin needed.

Nevertheless, he is hopeful that Moult and Graham will be ready for action for United’s next game at home to Hibs on October 19th, with further news on the latter expected in the early part of this week.

A welcome break

“Losing Louis Moult before the game was a major disappointment after scoring two goals in our previous two games,” explained Goodwin.

“He got a bang on his right knee in the game against Kilmarnock.

“We gave him every chance possible, but the game came too soon. Fingers crossed Moulty will recover in time for the next one.

“And there’s Ross Graham limping off with a hamstring.

“We’re hoping Ross’ injury won’t be anything too long. He came off the park at a good time and didn’t have to play through it. We’ll get the results of a scan at the early part of the week.”

Goodwin added: “That’s the bit we are struggling with at the moment – the lack of strength in depth.

“We’ve got Ryan Strain out, and (Kristijan) Trapanovski, Moult, Graham. They are all key players.

“But we are hoping some of the boys will recover over the international break. It has certainly come at a good time for us.”

Bounce game disappointment

Goodwin’s relative lack of bodies has exploded any hopes of organising a bounce game for the international hiatus.

The Tangerines enjoyed a productive friendly against an East Coast Premiership rival during last month’s break, affording valuable minutes for some fringe players and maintaining sharpness across the group.

And the United boss admits that he wanted to do the same this week.

However, the busy treatment room, allied with Miller Thomson, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Jort van der Sande, David Babunski and Richard Odada being called up for their national sides, has put paid to that plan.

“We just don’t have the personnel available to us this time, unfortunately with injuries to Moult, Trapanovski, Ross Graham,” continued Goodwin.

“We would have liked to have a friendly behind closed doors but it’s just not feasible when you factor in the number of players we have away on international duty as well.”