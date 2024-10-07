Key Dundee United duo injury update as Jim Goodwin explains why international break bounce game ‘not feasible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key Dundee United duo injury update as Jim Goodwin explains why international break bounce game ‘not feasible’

A few walking wounded will be tended to over the next fortnight.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin acknowledges that the international break is a welcome one.
Jim Goodwin acknowledges that the international break is a welcome one. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons the international break has arrived at the perfect time for Dundee United as injuries start to take their toll.

Ryan Strain is a long-term absentee following hamstring surgery, albeit he could be back in contention next month.

Macedonian ace Kristijan Trapanovski – the club’s top scorer this term – has missed the Terrors’ last two games due to a “slight nick” to his hamstring, while Louis Moult didn’t make the squad for Saturday’s win at St Mirren with a knee complaint.

As such, the sight of Ross Graham limping off with a hamstring issue in Paisley was the last thing Goodwin needed.

Dundee United's Ross Graham sees yellow against the Buddies
Graham sees yellow against the Buddies. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, he is hopeful that Moult and Graham will be ready for action for United’s next game at home to Hibs on October 19th, with further news on the latter expected in the early part of this week.

A welcome break

“Losing Louis Moult before the game was a major disappointment after scoring two goals in our previous two games,” explained Goodwin.

“He got a bang on his right knee in the game against Kilmarnock.

“We gave him every chance possible, but the game came too soon. Fingers crossed Moulty will recover in time for the next one.

“And there’s Ross Graham limping off with a hamstring.

“We’re hoping Ross’ injury won’t be anything too long. He came off the park at a good time and didn’t have to play through it. We’ll get the results of a scan at the early part of the week.”

Louis Moult chats with his former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson
Moult chats with his former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson at the weekend. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “That’s the bit we are struggling with at the moment – the lack of strength in depth.

“We’ve got Ryan Strain out, and (Kristijan) Trapanovski, Moult, Graham. They are all key players.

“But we are hoping some of the boys will recover over the international break. It has certainly come at a good time for us.”

Bounce game disappointment

Goodwin’s relative lack of bodies has exploded any hopes of organising a bounce game for the international hiatus.

The Tangerines enjoyed a productive friendly against an East Coast Premiership rival during last month’s break, affording valuable minutes for some fringe players and maintaining sharpness across the group.

And the United boss admits that he wanted to do the same this week.

However, the busy treatment room, allied with Miller Thomson, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Jort van der Sande, David Babunski and Richard Odada being called up for their national sides, has put paid to that plan.

Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Adegboyega, goal hero in Paisley, is among those away on international duty. Image: SNS

“We just don’t have the personnel available to us this time, unfortunately with injuries to Moult, Trapanovski, Ross Graham,” continued Goodwin.

“We would have liked to have a friendly behind closed doors but it’s just not feasible when you factor in the number of players we have away on international duty as well.”

Conversation