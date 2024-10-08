Why James McPake believes it was right to send Dunfermline players on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why James McPake believes it was right to send Dunfermline players on loan

Rhys Breen and Andrew Tod both scored for their loan clubs at the weekend.

Rhys Breen, James McPake and Andrew Tod of Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline's Rhys Breen, James McPake and Andrew Tod. Images: SNS.
By Iain Collin

James McPake is convinced Dunfermline Athletic will reap the benefits from the decision to send fringe players out on loan this season.

Both Rhys Breen – with a stunning goal from inside his own half – and Andrew Tod – with his first senior strike – scored for their temporary clubs at the weekend.

Breen joined Annan Athletic almost a fortnight ago and Tod was farmed out to East Fife last month.

Both had suffered frustrating starts to the current season and were in need of regular game-time.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

And McPake believes the pair will return with confidence restored.

“I spoke with Rhys right after the game and he was delighted with his goal,” said McPake of Breen’s sensational strike against Montrose.

“I’m just delighted he’s getting 90 mins and starting to feel like himself again.

“It was a great goal, though!

“His was a tough (loan) to do. He is a great boy, great about the place. He has been frustrated with his body, that’s all it is.

‘Conversations’ with Pars defender

“It was a decision for him to go and get games and come back here with 10 games, 15 games.

“I had conversations with Rhys and we both believed that he had to just play games.

“(Ex-Dundee player) Paul McGowan is at Annan, Breeny is there and I like (player-manager) Wullie Gibson. So you hope they do well.

“From our point of view, I want Rhys Breen getting 90 minutes and he still trains with us.

“But, for me, it’s just about him feeling good about his body again. He’s starting to get that, and he will continue to get it the more games he plays.”

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Rhys Breen.
Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen scored a stunner from his own half for Annan Athletic at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With youngsters Liam Hoggan, Ewan McLeod, Freddie Rowe, Jake Sutherland and John Tod also on loan in the Lowland League or below, McPake is happy with the decisions taken.

“They are all doing great,” he added. “You can look at it and ask: are we putting too many out? I don’t think we are.

“Those young lads now are at the stage in their careers where they’ve played in a couple of Reserve Cup finals and, for a young player in their development, that’s big.

“Now, it’s men’s football, it’s first-team football, where that team needs to win at the weekend.

“The development in them is great. I think that the loans will be pivotal for them, however they go.”

