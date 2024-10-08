Why James McPake believes it was right to send Dunfermline players on loan

James McPake is convinced Dunfermline Athletic will reap the benefits from the decision to send fringe players out on loan this season.

Both Rhys Breen – with a stunning goal from inside his own half – and Andrew Tod – with his first senior strike – scored for their temporary clubs at the weekend.

Breen joined Annan Athletic almost a fortnight ago and Tod was farmed out to East Fife last month.

Both had suffered frustrating starts to the current season and were in need of regular game-time.

And McPake believes the pair will return with confidence restored.

“I spoke with Rhys right after the game and he was delighted with his goal,” said McPake of Breen’s sensational strike against Montrose.

“I’m just delighted he’s getting 90 mins and starting to feel like himself again.

“It was a great goal, though!

“His was a tough (loan) to do. He is a great boy, great about the place. He has been frustrated with his body, that’s all it is.

‘Conversations’ with Pars defender

“It was a decision for him to go and get games and come back here with 10 games, 15 games.

“I had conversations with Rhys and we both believed that he had to just play games.

“(Ex-Dundee player) Paul McGowan is at Annan, Breeny is there and I like (player-manager) Wullie Gibson. So you hope they do well.

“From our point of view, I want Rhys Breen getting 90 minutes and he still trains with us.

“But, for me, it’s just about him feeling good about his body again. He’s starting to get that, and he will continue to get it the more games he plays.”

With youngsters Liam Hoggan, Ewan McLeod, Freddie Rowe, Jake Sutherland and John Tod also on loan in the Lowland League or below, McPake is happy with the decisions taken.

“They are all doing great,” he added. “You can look at it and ask: are we putting too many out? I don’t think we are.

“Those young lads now are at the stage in their careers where they’ve played in a couple of Reserve Cup finals and, for a young player in their development, that’s big.

“Now, it’s men’s football, it’s first-team football, where that team needs to win at the weekend.

“The development in them is great. I think that the loans will be pivotal for them, however they go.”