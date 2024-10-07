Rhys Breen scores from OWN HALF as boss claims Dunfermline loanee’s strike HAS to win goal of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhys Breen scores from OWN HALF as boss claims Dunfermline loanee’s strike HAS to win goal of the season

Breen's sensational effort earned Annan Athletic a 1-0 win over Montrose.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Rhys Breen.
Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen scored a stunner from his own half for Annan Athletic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen has netted a stunning early contender for goal of the season after scoring from his own half.

The former Rangers stopper joined Annan Athletic on loan ten days ago and marked his home debut with a sensational winner for the League One side on Saturday.

Receiving a free-kick from ex-Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan inside the centre circle, Breen spotted Montrose keeper Cammy Gill off his line.

Rhys Breen made just two starts for Dunfermline this season before being farmed out on loan to Annan. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And the 24-year-old took a leaf out of the book of the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane by spearing in a magnificent left-footed shot over the goalie’s head.

Gill, the former Dunfermline youngster, got a hand to the audacious effort but could not prevent it from going over the line.

It earned Annan a 1-0 victory in just his second appearance for the club and was an incredible way for Breen to celebrate being made captain for the day.

Galabankies player-boss Wullie Gibson explained: “When we won the free-kick, Toddy [Josh Todd] placed it and as I was going to step forward to take the free-kick he said, ‘shoot’.

‘Magnificent’

“We noticed straight away the goalie was off [his line].

“But I think it was Gowser [McGowan] who took a quick one instead and it went to Breeny and I think the shout was ‘shoot’.

“Gowser at one point shouted, ‘don’t shoot’ because he knew who it was!

“It’s great, magnificent isn’t it? If that doesn’t win goal of the season, I don’t know what will.”

Gibson added to AAFC TV: He took the role of captain as well. He’s just in the door but he’s got good experience and he uses his voice well at the back, demands standards.

“And then obviously he topped his really good performance off with a goal and man of the match.

“Hopefully as the games come more and more, he’ll get fitter and stronger because I know he’s not had a lot of game-time and he had cramp at one point.

“But he did well to finish the game and a big well done to him.”

Conversation