Rhys Breen scores from OWN HALF as boss claims Dunfermline loanee’s strike HAS to win goal of the season

Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen has netted a stunning early contender for goal of the season after scoring from his own half.

The former Rangers stopper joined Annan Athletic on loan ten days ago and marked his home debut with a sensational winner for the League One side on Saturday.

Receiving a free-kick from ex-Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan inside the centre circle, Breen spotted Montrose keeper Cammy Gill off his line.

And the 24-year-old took a leaf out of the book of the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane by spearing in a magnificent left-footed shot over the goalie’s head.

Gill, the former Dunfermline youngster, got a hand to the audacious effort but could not prevent it from going over the line.

It earned Annan a 1-0 victory in just his second appearance for the club and was an incredible way for Breen to celebrate being made captain for the day.

Galabankies player-boss Wullie Gibson explained: “When we won the free-kick, Toddy [Josh Todd] placed it and as I was going to step forward to take the free-kick he said, ‘shoot’.

‘Magnificent’

“We noticed straight away the goalie was off [his line].

“But I think it was Gowser [McGowan] who took a quick one instead and it went to Breeny and I think the shout was ‘shoot’.

“Gowser at one point shouted, ‘don’t shoot’ because he knew who it was!

“It’s great, magnificent isn’t it? If that doesn’t win goal of the season, I don’t know what will.”

What a way to mark your Galabank debut 🖤💛👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z4jxOMHylr — Annan Athletic FC (@AnnanAthleticFC) October 5, 2024

Gibson added to AAFC TV: He took the role of captain as well. He’s just in the door but he’s got good experience and he uses his voice well at the back, demands standards.

“And then obviously he topped his really good performance off with a goal and man of the match.

“Hopefully as the games come more and more, he’ll get fitter and stronger because I know he’s not had a lot of game-time and he had cramp at one point.

“But he did well to finish the game and a big well done to him.”