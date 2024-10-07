Fife primary school extension planned in response to new housing developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife primary school extension planned in response to new housing developments

The Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School roll is expected to jump as a result of more houses in the village.

By Claire Warrender
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School could be extended. Image: Google
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School could be extended. Image: Google

A Fife primary school could be extended to cope with an increase in pupils from new housing developments.

Coaltown of Balgonie Primary will receive one extra classroom and a sensory room if a planning application is approved.

Ancillary accommodation is also included in the bid submitted to Fife Council.

How the Fife primary school extension could look
How the Fife primary school extension could look. Image: Fife planning portal

The village school currently has eight pupils and eight members of staff.

And the proposed extension will provide space for more than 30 extra children and two new staff members.

The move follows applications for two significant housing schemes in the village, one of which has already been approved.

Eighty houses were given the go-ahead for land north of Queen’s Meadow in July last year.

And a further 102 homes are proposed south of Millburn Avenue.

Housing developer to pay towards primary school extension

Together, the applications will significantly increase the population of Coaltown of Balgonie, which has just over 1,000 residents.

Atmore Easy Living Developments, the Fife firm behind the Queen’s Meadow plan, has agreed a financial contribution towards the primary school extension.

A plan for housing in Queen's Meadow in Coaltown of Balgonie was approved. Image: Fife planning portal

And the developer involved in the second scheme will almost certainly be asked to reach a similar agreement.

The application lodged for the school extension says: “The single storey extension will address capacity roll pressures and projections due to housing developments.

“It is anticipated it will be needed from August 2025.”

If approved, the school, which dates from the 19th century, will have a total of five classrooms.

Meanwhile, the primary school in nearby Milton of Balgonie closed in August.

