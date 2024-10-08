Historical Fife child abuser forced victim to perform sex act in sleeping bag

A man convicted of historical sex offences against two young girls in Fife has been given a community disposal with strict conditions as a direct alternative to prison.

Graeme Morrison, 58, of Raemoir Avenue, Banchory, forced one victim to perform a sex act on him and took photos of them both naked.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after a jury previously found him guilty of six charges.

He used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards his two child victims from when they were aged five until they turned 16.

This offending spanned between the late 1980s and mid 2000s and took place at two addresses in Glenrothes.

On an occasion when one of the girls was aged between five and 12, Morrison instructed her to enter a sleeping bag with him while he was naked and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

He also took a photograph of her while she was naked and repeatedly made sexual comments in her presence.

Morrison was in his 20s at the time of this conduct.

The sexual comments continued until she turned 16.

Morrison took a photograph of another girl while she was naked and repeatedly made sexual comments when she was aged between five and 12.

Again, the sexual comments continued until she turned 16.

Morrison was aged in his late 20s and 30s when he targeted this girl.

Morrison also indecently assaulted a woman by touching her breasts over her clothing on an occasion between November 1982 and November 1983 at an address in Leven.

He was then aged 16 or 17.

Prison alternative

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire argued for a non-custodial sentence, whilee noting noted the offending was serious and resulted in psychological ongoing damage to the victims.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Morrison he was convicted after trial of a series of serious sexual offences involving young children and that custody has to be considered.

The sheriff said he also had the benefit of a social work report in relation to programmes for reducing risk of committing further sexual offences.

Sheriff Borthwick gave him the maximum available 300 hours of unpaid work and put him on an 18-month curfew order.

Morrison was also placed on offender supervision for three years and made subject to the requirements of a sex offenders programme in Aberdeenshire.

He was also given conduct requirements, including that he has no contact with children under 16 unless unavoidable or inadvertent.

Sheriff Borthwick told Morrison this is a “very extensive package of requirements” as part of a community payback order and stressed it is a direct alternative to custody.

Morrison was also put on the sex offenders register for five years.

