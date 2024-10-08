Angus Planning Ahead: Monikie glamping bid and new Brechin farm weighbridges

A small-scale Angus glamping development close to two of the area’s most popular country parks has come forward.

Dundee-based JBS Property want to site four glamping pods and two glamping tents at Sauchmont Covert, near Carmyllie.

The site is beside Crombie crossroads on the B9123 Forfar to Carnoustie road. It is a stone’s throw from Monikie and Crombie country parks.

Planning and work was started by previous owners some years ago but never completed.

Hidden Escapes will operate the glamping site, which has its own pond.

They plan a year-round operation. Access will be off the B961 Monikie to Redford road.

There will be 10 parking bays, two of which will have EV chargers. Bike storage and e-bike hire are also part of the proposal.

The application is yet to be determined.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan refused

A Carnoustie man has been refused permission to turn a static caravan in his garden into an Airbnb-style short-term let.

Tony Lindsay is currently fighting council enforcement action which ordered the removal of the caravan from the Ireland Street property.

He was given two months in July to take it away.

But Mr Lindsay appealed the matter and it is now being considered by the Scottish Government.

However, Angus officials have now also rejected his short-term let proposal for the three-bed caravan.

It sits beside the main east coast rail line.

The change of use application was opposed by Carnoustie Community Council and several neighbours.

They claimed it was potentially illegal and said its close proximity to the railway was dangerous.

Planning officials said the caravan “does not improve the urban area and is not of a high design standard.

“Approval could establish an undesirable precedent for similar development in the area.”

Cononsyth Farms office

A new office for a farming operation west of Arbroath has been approved.

Cononsyth Farms will make the addition to its range of buildings at North Mains of Cononsyth.

It will include an office, meeting room, toilets and shower.

The office will have grey timber effect cladding and dark grey roof profile sheeting.

Five car parking space will be provided.

The farming business has recently expanded and two extra office-based staff have been taken on.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

A planning condition was attached to make sure the office remains linked to the business and is not used independently.

Brechin farm office and new weighbridges

Permission has also been granted for a new farm office and grain testing facility near Brechin.

It will help with an upturn in business at 500-acre Balrownie Farm, run by the Carnegie family.

The farm is a registered operating centre for goods vehicles and the latest proposal includes two new weighing bridges.

The new office will have a staff toilet and small kitchen. There is also an area for drivers with their own kitchen area, accessible WC and shower.

It will be built beside an existing farm shed at Balrownie.

Planning officials said the design, nature and scale of the proposed building was acceptable.

Shepherd’s hut glamping north of Forfar

A pair of glamping pods have been approved for a riverside site in rural Angus.

The shepherd’s hut-style units will replace two static caravans at Afflochie, near Fern, north of Forfar.

Each would offer a double bed with kitchen, toilet and shower.

The applicants say they hope the huts will appeal to the burgeoning staycation market.

They say the closest glamping pods are more than 15 miles away.

“Given the huge demand for glamping and need for accommodation in Angus both sites will still be able to thrive,” said the applicants.

“They could benefit each other through increased visitor numbers and the reputation for glamping in the area.

It’s hoped the units could attract upwards of £115 per night, injecting more than £40,000 to the area annually.

The site will be served by a private water supply.

Officials approved the application under delegated powers. They said it would provide new tourism accommodation in the natural environment.

Below are the links to the applications on the Angus Council planning portal.

Carmyllie glamping pods

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan

Cononsyth farm office

Balrownie farm office and weighbridges

Afflochie shepherd’s huts glamping