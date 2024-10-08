Angus Planning Ahead: Monikie glamping bid and new Brechin farm weighbridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Monikie glamping bid and new Brechin farm weighbridges

Planning Ahead provides a regular round-up of applications and approvals in the Angus Council area.

By Graham Brown
Two recent Angus glamping proposals include shepherd's huts for a site north of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Two recent Angus glamping proposals include shepherd's huts for a site north of Forfar. Image: Supplied

A small-scale Angus glamping development close to two of the area’s most popular country parks has come forward.

Dundee-based JBS Property want to site four glamping pods and two glamping tents at Sauchmont Covert, near Carmyllie.

The site is beside Crombie crossroads on the B9123 Forfar to Carnoustie road. It is a stone’s throw from Monikie and Crombie country parks.

Planning and work was started by previous owners some years ago but never completed.

Sauchmont Covert glamping plan for site near Angus country parks.
The planned layout of the Hidden Escapes site near Carmyllie. Image: Supplied

Hidden Escapes will operate the glamping site, which has its own pond.

They plan a year-round operation. Access will be off the B961 Monikie to Redford road.

There will be 10 parking bays, two of which will have EV chargers. Bike storage and e-bike hire are also part of the proposal.

The application is yet to be determined.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan refused

A Carnoustie man has been refused permission to turn a static caravan in his garden into an Airbnb-style short-term let.

Tony Lindsay is currently fighting council enforcement action which ordered the removal of the caravan from the Ireland Street property.

He was given two months in July to take it away.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan application refused by Angus Council.
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied

But Mr Lindsay appealed the matter and it is now being considered by the Scottish Government.

However, Angus officials have now also rejected his short-term let proposal for the three-bed caravan.

It sits beside the main east coast rail line.

The change of use application was opposed by Carnoustie Community Council and several neighbours.

They claimed it was potentially illegal and said its close proximity to the railway was dangerous.

Planning officials said the caravan “does not improve the urban area and is not of a high design standard.

“Approval could establish an undesirable precedent for similar development in the area.”

Cononsyth Farms office

A new office for a farming operation west of Arbroath has been approved.

Cononsyth Farms will make the addition to its range of buildings at North Mains of Cononsyth.

It will include an office, meeting room, toilets and shower.

Cononsyth Farms planning application for new office.
The new office is to be located beside existing farm buildings. Image: Voigt Architects

The office will have grey timber effect cladding and dark grey roof profile sheeting.

Five car parking space will be provided.

The farming business has recently expanded and two extra office-based staff have been taken on.

Arbroath farm office plan approved.
The internal layout of the new farm office. Image: Voigt Architects

The application was approved under delegated powers.

A planning condition was attached to make sure the office remains linked to the business and is not used independently.

Brechin farm office and new weighbridges

Permission has also been granted for a new farm office and grain testing facility near Brechin.

It will help with an upturn in business at 500-acre Balrownie Farm, run by the Carnegie family.

The farm is a registered operating centre for goods vehicles and the latest proposal includes two new weighing bridges.

Brechin farm office and weighbridge plan.
The new office will be built at Balrownie Farm. Image: Crawford Architects

The new office will have a staff toilet and small kitchen. There is also an area for drivers with their own kitchen area, accessible WC and shower.

It will be built beside an existing farm shed at Balrownie.

Planning officials said the design, nature and scale of the proposed building was acceptable.

Shepherd’s hut glamping north of Forfar

A pair of glamping pods have been approved for a riverside site in rural Angus.

The shepherd’s hut-style units will replace two static caravans at Afflochie, near Fern, north of Forfar.

Each would offer a double bed with kitchen, toilet and shower.

Glamping site near Fern in Angus.
How the riverside shepherd’s hut would look. Image: Supplied

The applicants say they hope the huts will appeal to the burgeoning staycation market.

They say the closest glamping pods are more than 15 miles away.

“Given the huge demand for glamping and need for accommodation in Angus both sites will still be able to thrive,” said the applicants.

“They could benefit each other through increased visitor numbers and the reputation for glamping in the area.

Static caravan at Afflochie Farm, north of Forfar.
The new glamping huts would replace static caravans on the farm. Image: Supplied

It’s hoped the units could attract upwards of £115 per night, injecting more than £40,000 to the area annually.

The site will be served by a private water supply.

Officials approved the application under delegated powers. They said it would provide new tourism accommodation in the natural environment.

Below are the links to the applications on the Angus Council planning portal.

Carmyllie glamping pods

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan

Cononsyth farm office

Balrownie farm office and weighbridges

Afflochie shepherd’s huts glamping

 

