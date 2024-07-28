IN PICTURES: Mountain bikers blaze a new trail at Crombie Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Mountain bikers blaze a new trail at Crombie Country Park

The event was the first held on new mountain bike trails created at Crombie Country Park in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Andrew Simpson of Dundee Thistle Cycling Club likes the new course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Andrew Simpson of Dundee Thistle Cycling Club likes the new course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Mountain bikers gave a big thumbs up to new trails at an Angus country park as it hosted its first competitive event on Sunday.

The Crombie course was created from the devastation caused by Storm Arwen in 2021.

The storm left operator Angus Alive facing a major clear-up operation at Crombie and neighbouring Monikie Country Park.

Parts of the popular beauty spots were out of bounds for nearly two years.

Mountain biking event at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Competitors pass evidence of the storm havoc wreaked at Crombie.

Carnoustie man Chris Golightly is a regular dog walker at Crombie and grabbed the opportunity to develop the new mountain biking trails.

The Dundee Thistle Cycling Club member gave hours of his own time to create the course around the park perimeter.

And on Sunday it staged its first competitive event for mountain bikers from Tayside and beyond.

Visitors were also able to try out the trails in a morning taster session.

Chris hopes the success of Sunday’s event will see Crombie become an regular fixture on the Scottish XC calendar.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the Crombie action.

Crombie Country Park mountain biking event.
Pedalling in the Angus sunshine.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
The field heads out at the start of the event.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Putting in the laps.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Wayne Barr of Velocity 44 RT out on the course.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Steven Clubb takes on a technical section.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Crombie course creator Chris Golightly celebrates the success of the inaugural event.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Jane Barr of Velocity 44 leads a pack along the reservoir path.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Full concentration.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Maximum attack from Wayne Barr of Velocity 44 RT.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Peter Flick of Dundee Thistle leads Kieran Stakim from Loundoun RC through the twists and turns.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Steven Clubb enjoys the event.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Ross Morris of Saint Piran Delivra, Dundee Jaggies’ Peter Flick and Kieran Stakim from Loundoun RC.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Cat and mouse.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Lining up for the start.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Scenic cycling.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Past one of Crombie’s old cottages.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Through the forest.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Full gas on the flat.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
On the twisty stuff.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Richard Foxton of Berwick Wheelers followed by Dundee Thistle’s Andrew Simpson on the reservoir path.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Past the storm remnants.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Passing places at a premium.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Jaggies in the pines.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
No time to stop and take in the view.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
The pack head out as the flag drops.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Steven Clubb through the corner.
Mountain biking competition on new trails at Crombie Country Park in Angus.
Kieran Stakim of Loundoun RC and leads Dundee Thistle member Peter Flick.

