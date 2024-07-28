IN PICTURES: Mountain bikers blaze a new trail at Crombie Country Park

Mountain bikers gave a big thumbs up to new trails at an Angus country park as it hosted its first competitive event on Sunday.

The Crombie course was created from the devastation caused by Storm Arwen in 2021.

The storm left operator Angus Alive facing a major clear-up operation at Crombie and neighbouring Monikie Country Park.

Parts of the popular beauty spots were out of bounds for nearly two years.

Carnoustie man Chris Golightly is a regular dog walker at Crombie and grabbed the opportunity to develop the new mountain biking trails.

The Dundee Thistle Cycling Club member gave hours of his own time to create the course around the park perimeter.

And on Sunday it staged its first competitive event for mountain bikers from Tayside and beyond.

Visitors were also able to try out the trails in a morning taster session.

Chris hopes the success of Sunday’s event will see Crombie become an regular fixture on the Scottish XC calendar.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the Crombie action.