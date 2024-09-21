Almost half of Monikie Country Park trees risk being axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost half of Monikie Country Park trees risk being axed

Angus Council says woodland management proposals for the popular park are at an early stage.

By Graham Brown
Monikie Country Park is one element of the woodland management consultation. Image: Angus Council
Fans of Monikie Country Park are mounting a late surge of opposition to plans they fear could see nearly half of its trees felled.

The proposals are part of a woodland management plan consultation by Angus Council.

It involves draft plans for woodlands across the district.

Those have emerged from the impact of events such as Storm Arwen on forests across the area.

But it is the Monikie plan which has sparked most concern, after early drawings led to fears of clear felling in large parts of the park.

The council says the scheme is at an early stage and stressed Monikie’s woodland and wildlife will be a priority.

Funding also still has to be found.

Wildlife and woodland concerns at Monikie

However, Monikie resident Graeme Gorrie said many are “aghast” at what is being suggested for the park.

He was an arch-critic of a 2023 masterplan to turn Monikie and neighbouring Crombie into a ‘tourist destination’.

Consultants came up with plans for lodges, motorhome pitches, camping and an aerial forest walk in a secret council scheme but the idea never got off the ground.

Graeme said: “There’s been a lot of reaction to this. Everyone is just aghast that we could lose this volume of woodland.

Crombie country park.
Monikie and neighbouring Crombie country park still show clear evidence of Storm Arwen’s impact. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It seems to be a desktop exercise.

“They seem to have classified a lot of trees (for felling) because they haven’t looked at it on the ground.”

“The plans identify two main woodlands for felling at the north wood and pavilion. And by my calculation that is 44%.”

Among his many concerns is a lack of detail around wildlife, particularly bat roosts in Monikie’s mature trees.

“The document even goes as far as saying there are no European protected species,” he said.

“The whole thing just doesn’t hang together.”

The deadline for feedback on the entire woodland management plans falls on Monday.

Council promises more ‘investigatory work’

But Angus Council stressed detailed surveys will follow before any felling happens.

A spokesman said: “These are proposed draft plans, which in addition to review, will be subject to funding availability.

“Any and all proposed works, including felling, would be conducted in accordance with best practice guidance for the protection of wildlife and residents.

“Concerning the proposed Monikie draft plan – any felling would be less than is illustrated by the full woodland compartments shown on the consultation map.

Monikie country park woodland management plan.
A chart from the council’s woodland management document for Monikie. Image: Angus Council

“Felling is required in relation to over mature conifers that are at risk of further wind blow and, which in places have already blown over.

“This is further detailed in the draft plan, and it is a recommendation by the woodland consultant that any felling be conducted by 2026.

“Monikie’s woodland and wildlife is a priority.

“Residents can be assured that further investigatory work will be carried out to produce detailed plans for any work that proceeds.”

You can still comment on the woodland management proposals at the Engage Angus section of the council’s website. The consultation closes on Monday September 23.

Conversation