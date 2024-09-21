Almost half of Monikie Country Park trees risk being axed

Fans of Monikie Country Park are mounting a late surge of opposition to plans they fear could see nearly half of its trees felled.

The proposals are part of a woodland management plan consultation by Angus Council.

It involves draft plans for woodlands across the district.

Those have emerged from the impact of events such as Storm Arwen on forests across the area.

But it is the Monikie plan which has sparked most concern, after early drawings led to fears of clear felling in large parts of the park.

The council says the scheme is at an early stage and stressed Monikie’s woodland and wildlife will be a priority.

Funding also still has to be found.

Wildlife and woodland concerns at Monikie

However, Monikie resident Graeme Gorrie said many are “aghast” at what is being suggested for the park.

He was an arch-critic of a 2023 masterplan to turn Monikie and neighbouring Crombie into a ‘tourist destination’.

Consultants came up with plans for lodges, motorhome pitches, camping and an aerial forest walk in a secret council scheme but the idea never got off the ground.

Graeme said: “There’s been a lot of reaction to this. Everyone is just aghast that we could lose this volume of woodland.

“It seems to be a desktop exercise.

“They seem to have classified a lot of trees (for felling) because they haven’t looked at it on the ground.”

“The plans identify two main woodlands for felling at the north wood and pavilion. And by my calculation that is 44%.”

Among his many concerns is a lack of detail around wildlife, particularly bat roosts in Monikie’s mature trees.

“The document even goes as far as saying there are no European protected species,” he said.

“The whole thing just doesn’t hang together.”

The deadline for feedback on the entire woodland management plans falls on Monday.

Council promises more ‘investigatory work’

But Angus Council stressed detailed surveys will follow before any felling happens.

A spokesman said: “These are proposed draft plans, which in addition to review, will be subject to funding availability.

“Any and all proposed works, including felling, would be conducted in accordance with best practice guidance for the protection of wildlife and residents.

“Concerning the proposed Monikie draft plan – any felling would be less than is illustrated by the full woodland compartments shown on the consultation map.

“Felling is required in relation to over mature conifers that are at risk of further wind blow and, which in places have already blown over.

“This is further detailed in the draft plan, and it is a recommendation by the woodland consultant that any felling be conducted by 2026.

“Monikie’s woodland and wildlife is a priority.

“Residents can be assured that further investigatory work will be carried out to produce detailed plans for any work that proceeds.”

You can still comment on the woodland management proposals at the Engage Angus section of the council’s website. The consultation closes on Monday September 23.