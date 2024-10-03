Carnoustie railway line Airbnb caravan bid hits the buffers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie railway line Airbnb caravan bid hits the buffers

Angus Council has refused planning permission for the Ireland Street Airbnb caravan whose owner is already fighting an enforcement notice against it being there.

By Graham Brown
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied

A Carnoustie Airbnb caravan at the centre of council enforcement action has hit further trouble with planning officials.

In July, its owner was given 60 days to remove the static holiday home from his garden at Ireland Street.

Tony Lindsay has appealed the enforcement order to the Scottish Government.

But he has now been refused planning permission to use the caravan beside the main east coast rail line as a short-term let after the idea was slated by council officials and locals.

Carnoustie Community Council opposed Airbnb caravan

The application drew a dozen objections, including one from Carnoustie Community Council.

Neighbours claimed the bid was both illegal and potentially dangerous because of how close the caravan sits to the railway.

But applicant Tony Lindsay rejected the criticism.

Carnoustie Airbnb planning application
The caravan looks out to sea from beside the railway in Ireland Street. Image: Angus Council

He denied claims there had been an increase in rodents at the site and said there would be strict controls since he lives in the house next door.

The three-bed caravan sits just beside the house on Ireland Street.

‘Lovely to see the trains go past’

It was previously advertised on Airbnb. The listing has now been taken down.

One visitor who gave it a five-star review earlier this years wrote: “Tony’s place was so lovely.

“It sits right on a train track which is so lovely to see the trains go past.”

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan.
An interior shot of the Carnoustie caravan. Image: Airbnb

The planning application said the caravan is currently being used by a family member.

Mr Lindsay said there would be no lets while he was not at home.

A maximum of six people would be allowed to stay. And there would be no hot tub or barbecue.

The caravan is just yards from the east coast line. Network Rail did not formally object but said any work had to be done in a way which would not pose a safety threat to the railway.

Host of neighbour complaints

But neighbours said the caravan had already created antisocial behaviour issues.

They said there was no screening for it.

Mr Lindsay argued people living opposite in Tayside Street had no right to privacy since they overlook a public road and a railway line between them and the caravan.

However, planning officials delivered a scathing rejection of the application.

They said: “The caravan appears as a separate property occupying a small and constrained area of land squeezed between two existing dwellings.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan application
The caravan is the subject of enforcement action. Image: Angus Council

“It essentially has the appearance of, and would function as, a caravan site located extremely close to and surrounded by residential properties.

“It would introduce a very apparent commercial activity into what is otherwise a predominantly residential area.

They added: “It does not improve the urban area and is not of a high design standard.

“Approval could establish an undesirable precedent for similar development in the area.

“The representations submitted in objection to the application support the overall conclusion that the proposal is detrimental to the character, appearance and amenity of the area.”

Conversation