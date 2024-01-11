‘Superb’ Kirriemuir AirBnb gets go ahead from Angus councillors for next three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Superb’ Kirriemuir AirBnb gets go ahead from Angus councillors for next three years

Angus civic licensing councillors considered a short-term let application for the Kirriemuir AirBnb after a neighbour objected to the Cairn Road premises.

By Graham Brown
The one-bed Kirriemuir AirBnb has been highly-rated by visitors. Image: Booking.com
The one-bed Kirriemuir AirBnb has been highly-rated by visitors. Image: Booking.com

An Angus Airbnb with ‘superb’ online ratings has been given a licence for three years after councillors praised its operators.

Auchentinny is a one-bed, self-contained flat in Cairn Road, Kirriemuir.

It has been operating successfully for several years.

But owner Alexander Sikorsky had to go before Angus civic licensing committee because of new rules for short-term let operators.

The legislation came into force last October.

The committee hearing on Thursday followed a neighbour’s objection to the £51-a-night property.

Kirriemuir AirBnb
Auchentinny AirBnb was created in a converted garage. Image: Booking.com

Their opposition included traffic concerns because the road is unadopted.

Mr Sikorsky said: “It’s very simple, we built up a garage and created a space that was to be an office and a gym for myself.

“The idea then came up we could use it for Airbnb.”

He said it had proved extremely popular with hillwalkers, cyclists and others visiting the Kirrie area.

Auchentinny’s rating on booking.com is 9 and visitors praised its peace and quiet.

Kirriemuir AirBnb approved by councillors
The Kirriemuir AirBnb is popular with walkers and cyclists. Image: Booking.com

“We’re trying our best to bring something good to society and it looks like it is very popular,” said Mr Sikorsky.

“We do not tolerate parties, it is against our house rules.”

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “I know this property well.

“Cairn Road may be unadopted but it’s a through road.

“I’m fully supportive of this and I wish Mr and Mrs Sikorsky all the best.”

The licence for three years was unanimously approved.

