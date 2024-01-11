‘Superb’ Kirriemuir AirBnb gets go ahead from Angus councillors for next three years

An Angus Airbnb with ‘superb’ online ratings has been given a licence for three years after councillors praised its operators.

Auchentinny is a one-bed, self-contained flat in Cairn Road, Kirriemuir.

It has been operating successfully for several years.

But owner Alexander Sikorsky had to go before Angus civic licensing committee because of new rules for short-term let operators.

The legislation came into force last October.

The committee hearing on Thursday followed a neighbour’s objection to the £51-a-night property.

Their opposition included traffic concerns because the road is unadopted.

Mr Sikorsky said: “It’s very simple, we built up a garage and created a space that was to be an office and a gym for myself.

“The idea then came up we could use it for Airbnb.”

He said it had proved extremely popular with hillwalkers, cyclists and others visiting the Kirrie area.

Auchentinny’s rating on booking.com is 9 and visitors praised its peace and quiet.

“We’re trying our best to bring something good to society and it looks like it is very popular,” said Mr Sikorsky.

“We do not tolerate parties, it is against our house rules.”

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “I know this property well.

“Cairn Road may be unadopted but it’s a through road.

“I’m fully supportive of this and I wish Mr and Mrs Sikorsky all the best.”

The licence for three years was unanimously approved.