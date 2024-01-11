Jimmy Marr flat plans for B-listed building The Caird given green-light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Jimmy Marr flat plans for B-listed building The Caird given green-light

Proposals to transform the Caird Rest at the Nethergate into five two-bedroom apartments were first unveiled by the Dundee businessman last year.

By Laura Devlin
The Caird on Nethergate in Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
The Caird on Nethergate in Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.

One of Dundee’s most historic buildings is set to be turned into flats as Dundee City Council gives the green-light to Jimmy Marr plans.

Proposals to transform the Caird Rest at the Nethergate into five two-bedroom apartments were first unveiled by the Dundee businessman last year.

The B-listed listed building was most recently The Caird restaurant and bar before it closed suddenly in October 2022.

Its closure was blamed on huge rises in energy and supplier costs.

Flats to be built across all floors

Under the approved proposals, the lower ground and ground levels will each be converted into two residential apartments.

A maisonette apartment will also be built across the first and second floor levels.

Eight car parking spaces will be created to the rear of the building and the existing seating area will subdivided to provide a mix of private and communal spaces.

Secure bike storage will also be available.

The “historic” entrance of the building will be retained and the original staircase from ground to first floor levels will be restored.

Jimmy Marr at an outdoor seating area at The Caird.
Jimmy Marr at an outdoor seating area at The Caird. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This was welcomed by Historic Environment Scotland – the body responsible for caring for Scotland’s historic buildings – who said they were “content” with the proposals.

Speaking at the time the application was lodged last summer, Jimmy Marr said he hoped plans for residential apartments would restore the building to its former glory.

The former Dundee FC owner added that there was a “a demand for residential flats” in the city.

Building’s rich history

The current plans are the latest development in the long history of the Caird Rest building, which dates back to 1840.

Once the home of a jute baron, it was used as a hospital in the First World War and housed the Norwegian Officers Club during the Second World War.

Before becoming a restaurant it was used as a home for the elderly. The last residents moved out in March 1992

More from Dundee

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; George Kane. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 11/01/2024
Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus
The ceiling in Lorna Walls' council flat collapsed during Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Lorna Walls
Dundee woman moved to third council flat in as many months after Storm Gerrit…
Cold weather set to hit Tayside and Fife
Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with 'substantial' snow possible
Platform one at Dundee railway station, where southbound LNER trains depart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Second pensioner reports fall between train and platform at Dundee railway station
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge
Declan McKenna performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday September 12, 2021.
Declan McKenna to play album launch show at Fat Sams in Dundee
Scott Campbell awoke to find his garage in Weavers Loan had been 'ransacked'.
Dundee musician 'gutted' after thieves steal power tools and frozen food from garage
Councillor Christina Roberts appeared to be sewing a pom-pom onto a woolly hat during a meeting. Image: Dundee City Council YouTube
Dundee SNP councillor slammed for 'sewing pom-pom onto hat' during online committee meeting
5
Bird's eye view of level crossing at Gray Street, Broughty Ferry
Drivers face diversions as Broughty Ferry level crossing closes for three days
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Three men charged with drugs offences after Dundee teen's death

Conversation