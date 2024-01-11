Jimmy Marr flat plans for B-listed building The Caird given green-light

One of Dundee’s most historic buildings is set to be turned into flats as Dundee City Council gives the green-light to Jimmy Marr plans.

Proposals to transform the Caird Rest at the Nethergate into five two-bedroom apartments were first unveiled by the Dundee businessman last year.

The B-listed listed building was most recently The Caird restaurant and bar before it closed suddenly in October 2022.

Its closure was blamed on huge rises in energy and supplier costs.

Flats to be built across all floors

Under the approved proposals, the lower ground and ground levels will each be converted into two residential apartments.

A maisonette apartment will also be built across the first and second floor levels.

Eight car parking spaces will be created to the rear of the building and the existing seating area will subdivided to provide a mix of private and communal spaces.

Secure bike storage will also be available.

The “historic” entrance of the building will be retained and the original staircase from ground to first floor levels will be restored.

This was welcomed by Historic Environment Scotland – the body responsible for caring for Scotland’s historic buildings – who said they were “content” with the proposals.

Speaking at the time the application was lodged last summer, Jimmy Marr said he hoped plans for residential apartments would restore the building to its former glory.

The former Dundee FC owner added that there was a “a demand for residential flats” in the city.

Building’s rich history

The current plans are the latest development in the long history of the Caird Rest building, which dates back to 1840.

Once the home of a jute baron, it was used as a hospital in the First World War and housed the Norwegian Officers Club during the Second World War.

Before becoming a restaurant it was used as a home for the elderly. The last residents moved out in March 1992