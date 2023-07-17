Jimmy Marr vows to transform The Caird back to its ‘former glory’ as plans for residential flats lodged

Businessman Jimmy Marr is bidding to restore one of Dundee’s most historic buildings back to its “former glory” by converting it into residential flats.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council to transform the Caird Rest at the Nethergate into five two-bedroom apartments.

The B-listed listed building – which was once home to jute baron Sir James Key Caird – was most recently The Caird restaurant and bar.

It closed suddenly last October due to increasing running costs.

The Nethergate venue was bought by former Dundee FC owner Jimmy Marr in 2017.

Original features to be retained

If the plans are given the green-light, the lower ground and ground levels will each be converted into two residential apartments.

A maisonette apartment will also be built across the first and second floor levels.

Eight car parking spaces will be created to the rear of the building and the existing seating area will subdivided to provide a mix of private and communal spaces.

The “historic” entrance of the building will be retained and the original staircase from ground to first floor levels will be restored.

Speaking about the application, building owner Jimmy Marr said the plans would serve a demand in the city for residential accommodation.

“It’s a great building but the restaurant closing was unfortunately a sign of the times with the rising energy costs,” he said.

“We just felt that after closing the restaurant we were looking for other uses and there is a demand for residential flats.

“We are going to retaining all of the original features, these will be high end apartments and it will restore the building to its former glory.”

The businessman added: “Hopefully there won’t be any objections – we would rather not have the building lying empty”.

The Jimmy Marr plans are the latest development in the long history of the Caird Rest building, which dates back to 1840.

Once the home of a jute baron, it was used as a hospital in the First World War and housed the Norwegian Officers Club during the Second World War.

Before becoming a restaurant it was used as a home for the elderly. The last residents moved out in March 1992.