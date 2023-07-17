Forfar and Montrose directors Alastair Donald and Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar and Montrose directors Alastair Donald and Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board

Angus duo will share the position as two of seven newly-elected club representatives on the SPFL board for season 2023/24.

By Ewan Smith
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald and Montrose director Peter Davidson have been elected to the SPFL board. Image: SNS.
Angus will have two representatives on the SPFL board after Alastair Donald and Peter Davidson were elected to the decision-making body.

Forfar vice-chairman Donald has almost 15 years experience on the Station Park board.

He served as chairman from 2012 to 2017 and is now vice-chair to Scott Murdie.

His appointment to the SPFL board, alongside alternate director Davidson will add two much-welcomed Angus voices at the top table.

Davidson has made his mark for over a decade as Montrose Community Trust CEO.

Kerr Waddell, left, alongside Montrose Community Trust chief exec Peter Davidson and project manager Logan Cruickshank
Peter Davidson (middle) has played a key role in transforming Montrose’s community links. Image: Paul Reid/DCT

His stewardship at MCT has seen Montrose lead the way in community projects for several years.

He was also appointed to the Links Park board in October 2016 and has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club’s 144-year history.

The SPFL confirmed the news following the league’s AGM on Monday.

The board is made up of three representatives from the top flight, two from the Championship and one post, alternated, for League One and League Two.

Alastair Donald served as Forfar chairman for five years. Image: DCT Media.

The representatives are:

Scottish Premiership: Malcolm McPherson (Hibernian), James Bisgrove (Rangers), James MacDonald (Ross County).

cinch Championship: Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians), Graeme Mathie (Ayr United)

cinch League 1 and League 2: Alastair Donald (Forfar Athletic), alternate director – Peter Davidson (Montrose)

