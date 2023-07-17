Forfar and Montrose directors Alastair Donald and Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board

Angus will have two representatives on the SPFL board after Alastair Donald and Peter Davidson were elected to the decision-making body.

Forfar vice-chairman Donald has almost 15 years experience on the Station Park board.

He served as chairman from 2012 to 2017 and is now vice-chair to Scott Murdie.

His appointment to the SPFL board, alongside alternate director Davidson will add two much-welcomed Angus voices at the top table.

Davidson has made his mark for over a decade as Montrose Community Trust CEO.

His stewardship at MCT has seen Montrose lead the way in community projects for several years.

He was also appointed to the Links Park board in October 2016 and has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club’s 144-year history.

The SPFL confirmed the news following the league’s AGM on Monday.

The board is made up of three representatives from the top flight, two from the Championship and one post, alternated, for League One and League Two.

The representatives are:

Scottish Premiership: Malcolm McPherson (Hibernian), James Bisgrove (Rangers), James MacDonald (Ross County).

cinch Championship: Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians), Graeme Mathie (Ayr United)

cinch League 1 and League 2: Alastair Donald (Forfar Athletic), alternate director – Peter Davidson (Montrose)