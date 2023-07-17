Warning Perthshire music festival could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning Perthshire music festival could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold

The organisers of Mugstock, due to take place at Strathallan Castle, say they need more support to ensure it goes ahead.

By Chloe Burrell
MugStock crowd.
A previous staging of Mugstock Festival. Image: Martin J Winderbank

The organisers of a Perthshire music festival have warned it could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold.

Mugstock is scheduled to make its debut at Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder, on the weekend of August 4-7.

The event had originally been due to take place on the former T in the Park site in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Now those behind the volunteer-led festival say they need to sell 600 tickets by the weekend to ensure the event goes ahead.

The Mugstock line-up includes Scottish indie legends Idlewild, electronic duo Utah Saints and actor and DJ Craig Charles.

‘The line-up is solid, the location gorgeous’

It comes after the cancellation of Otherlands at Scone Palace and Doune the Rabbit Hole in historic Perthshire.

Johnny Stormonth-Darling, Mugstock director, said: “Since securing the gorgeous site at Strathallan Castle at the tail end of 2019 as Mugstock’s new home, we’ve been dreaming of putting on the best event we can muster, for no reason better than the simple joy of bringing good people together in a spectacular location to have a great time.

“The line-up is solid, the location gorgeous, the dogs cute, the activities random, the intentions genuine, the heart and soul present, the axe-throwing supervised, the community real – and Mr Boom’s playing.

Strathallan Castle.

“We can sense a genuine and growing buzz around the event, and know that for those who choose to join us by committing at this stage, it will be a choice well made.

“As a team of volunteers we have nothing to lose from being honest with our community, and only satisfaction to gain from getting it right.”

He added: “We’re making a sincere ask: buy before July 21, let us proceed with confidence, and we’ll produce the event we all want to go to.

Plea for Mugstock ticket sales

“If you can’t afford to buy yet, let us know you’re coming, and tell your friends.

“The stage is set, and as a collective we can ensure that Mugstock is the best bank holiday weekend we can imagine in 2023 and beyond.”

Mugstock takes its name from Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie, where the festival began life in 2015.

Organisers announced they were moving to Strathallan – which hosted T in the Park in 2015-16 – from 2020 onwards.

