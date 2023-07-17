Warning Perthshire music festival could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold

The organisers of a Perthshire music festival have warned it could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold.

Mugstock is scheduled to make its debut at Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder, on the weekend of August 4-7.

The event had originally been due to take place on the former T in the Park site in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Now those behind the volunteer-led festival say they need to sell 600 tickets by the weekend to ensure the event goes ahead.

The Mugstock line-up includes Scottish indie legends Idlewild, electronic duo Utah Saints and actor and DJ Craig Charles.

‘The line-up is solid, the location gorgeous’

It comes after the cancellation of Otherlands at Scone Palace and Doune the Rabbit Hole in historic Perthshire.

Johnny Stormonth-Darling, Mugstock director, said: “Since securing the gorgeous site at Strathallan Castle at the tail end of 2019 as Mugstock’s new home, we’ve been dreaming of putting on the best event we can muster, for no reason better than the simple joy of bringing good people together in a spectacular location to have a great time.

“The line-up is solid, the location gorgeous, the dogs cute, the activities random, the intentions genuine, the heart and soul present, the axe-throwing supervised, the community real – and Mr Boom’s playing.

“We can sense a genuine and growing buzz around the event, and know that for those who choose to join us by committing at this stage, it will be a choice well made.

“As a team of volunteers we have nothing to lose from being honest with our community, and only satisfaction to gain from getting it right.”

He added: “We’re making a sincere ask: buy before July 21, let us proceed with confidence, and we’ll produce the event we all want to go to.

Plea for Mugstock ticket sales

“If you can’t afford to buy yet, let us know you’re coming, and tell your friends.

“The stage is set, and as a collective we can ensure that Mugstock is the best bank holiday weekend we can imagine in 2023 and beyond.”

Mugstock takes its name from Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie, where the festival began life in 2015.

Organisers announced they were moving to Strathallan – which hosted T in the Park in 2015-16 – from 2020 onwards.