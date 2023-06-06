Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Otherlands Festival at Scone Palace cancelled over ‘poor’ ticket sales

The festival had been due to take place between August 11 and 13.

By Chloe Burrell
Otherlands 2022. Otherlands is one of the top Perth activities, putting Perth on the map.
Otherlands has been cancelled in 2023. Image: Martin Bone/Shutterstock

A Perth music festival has been cancelled over “poor” ticket sales in just its second year.

The three-day Otherlands Festival had been due to return to Scone Palace between August 11 and 13 following a successful debut last year.

But organisers have cancelled the event, blaming “poor ticket sales” and a “loss of grant funding”.

In a statement, they said: “This announcement comes with a heavy heart.

“We are very sorry to have to deliver the devastating news that we can no longer go ahead with Otherlands Music & Arts Festival this year due to poor ticket sales, rising production costs and loss of grant funding.

“This heartbreaking decision has not been made lightly and we are absolutely gutted that we could not make the festival a reality this year.

‘Heartfelt apology’ to Otherlands ticket-holders

“An independent festival comes with a whole host of challenges and despite doing everything we can, we are unable to deliver the show to the high standard it needs to be, and therefore it is no longer viable to continue.

“We are sending this message with a heartfelt apology to those who have purchased tickets and been impacted.

“We understand like us, you have been very much looking forward to the event and would like to thank you for your support.

Revellers at last year's Otherlands Festival.
Fans at last year’s Otherlands. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“All ticket-holders will be refunded within 14 days. You do not have to take any action, this will be an automated refund process.

“Our debut last summer was an incredible experience and our team would like to thank everyone involved.

“We remain positive that Otherlands will return in the future in a new format.”

Otherlands was staged for the first time last year, with headline acts including Bicep, Jamie XX and Folamour.

Thousands of revellers camped at the site.

Second major Perth festival cancelled inside two years

Otherlands is the second major music festival planned for Perth that has had to be cancelled in the last two years, after Party at the Park was scrapped last year.

The popular 80s-themed Rewind Festival is still going ahead this July, though revellers have had problems with hotel bookings in the weeks leading up to the event.

Otherlands organisers have urged anyone with questions to contact info@otherlandsfestival.com.

