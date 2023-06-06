Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
SNP transport chief Kevin Stewart quits government job

Mr Stewart says he is standing down from the ministerial job after suffering repeated bouts of poor mental health.

By Justin Bowie
Kevin Stewart has quit as transport minister. Image: DC Thomson.
Kevin Stewart has quit as transport minister. Image: DC Thomson.

Kevin Stewart has resigned as the SNP’s transport chief just two months after he took on the role.

He revealed he was standing down from the job due to suffering repeated bouts of poor mental health.

Mr Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, said he could no longer put in the hours needed to carry out his duties in the demanding post as transport minister.

It comes days after a large protest from islanders furious over the lack of ferry links.

He was also under pressure over government failures to dual the A9 Perth-Inverness road.

Mental health concerns

He will now return to the backbenches, making him the first government minister to resign during Humza Yousaf’s spell as SNP leader.

In a statement to the first minister, Mr Stewart wrote: “Since last October I have had bouts of poor mental health, with a low ebb in early December of last year.

“Over the last week or so I have once again been feeling unwell and I feel that I can no longer put in the hours required to serve both my constituents and hold ministerial office, whilst also trying to maintain good mental health.”

Mr Stewart first entered government when Nicola Sturgeon was in charge, becoming his party’s local government and housing minister in 2016.

Five years later he was tasked with the mental wellbeing and social care brief which he held for two years, until Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.

Mr Stewart first became the SNP’s MSP for Aberdeen Central in 2011.

Before that, he had served as a councillor in the city for 12 years.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf thanked Kevin Stewart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

First Minister Mr Yousaf said the SNP would support Mr Stewart with his mental health and insisted it had been a “privilege” to serve alongside him in government.

The SNP leader said: “Many people underestimate the pressure on ministers and I understand why you have felt the need to leave government to concentrate on your mental health and much loved constituency.

“You leave with a record you can be proud of.

“Personally, I will miss you in government and I know you will be of huge benefit to our backbenches, within our great party.”

It came as the SNP faced criticism over failures to clear waiting times for youngsters in need of specialist mental health treatment.

Psychiatrists branded the delays a “mental health emergency”.

