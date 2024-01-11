Fife Trains through Fife disrupted due to signalling fault Delays are expected to last until 1pm. By James Simpson January 11 2024, 11.32am Share Trains through Fife disrupted due to signalling fault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4862845/trains-disrupted-ladybank-signalling-fault/ Copy Link 0 comment A fault at Ladybank is causing delays Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson Trains through Fife are being disrupted due to a signalling fault. The problem at Ladybank is causing delays on services to and from Edinburgh. The issue was reported just after 11am on Thursday. National Rail says the disruption is expected to last until 1pm. Passengers can stay updated by using the live network map.
