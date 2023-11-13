Lesley finds time in packed schedule to pick up Carnoustie Citizen of the Year honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lesley finds time in packed schedule to pick up Carnoustie Citizen of the Year honour

Two Carnoustie High pals shared the young Citizen of the Year accolade for 2023.

By Graham Brown
Citizen of the Year Lesley Ritchie with her trophy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie’s Lesley Ritchie found a gap in her hectic calendar to receive the richly-deserved honour of town Citizen of the Year.

Lesley was the VIP guest at the Carnoustie Community Council presentation in Links House.

Alongside her were two high school pals who received the junior award for their involvement with Carnoustie Memories.

Dedicated to a range of organisations

Community Council chairman David Rorie said the recipients were worthy winners.

“Lesley has a long association with Angus Centre for the Performing Arts and has for years run the youngest children and parents’ classes at the centre,” he said.

“She has worked tirelessly with children of all ages taking them to perform at numerous events.

“Lesley is a favourite with all the children.

“She is involved with several local dementia groups and visits various care homes using song, music and movement to stimulate the residents.”

Lesley Ritchie, Paul Grant, Emily Nicoll, Community Council chairman David Rorie and Megan Glass at the awards event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But Lesley also finds time to play a leading role in the local Scout group, looking after the Beavers and Squirrels.

And other interests include Carnoustie Musical Society, Carnoustie Theatre Club and the town choir.

The Citizen of the Year Trophy is sponsored by preserves manufacturer Mackays, which was based in the town before moving to Arbroath.

Former Mackays CEO Paul Grant joined the presentation event.

Mr Rorie thanked him for the company’s support and sponsorship over 20 years.

Junior accolade

Carnoustie High School pupils Emily Nicoll and Megan Glass shared the Derek Orrock Trophy as junior Citizens of the Year.

The 14-year-olds have become popular figures at the Queen’s Award-winning Carnoustie Memories group.

Emily and Megan initially got involved as part of the national Youth and Philanthropy Initiative.

14-year-olds Emily Nicoll and Megan Glass with their shared award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They have raised funds for the group and regularly join in activities with members.

Natalie Ross, the Community Council’s Christmas activities convener praised the girls’ hard work.

She stressed how important volunteering is for the community and how gratifying it is to see young people getting involved with such valuable causes.

