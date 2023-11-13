Lesley finds time in packed schedule to pick up Carnoustie Citizen of the Year honour

Carnoustie’s Lesley Ritchie found a gap in her hectic calendar to receive the richly-deserved honour of town Citizen of the Year.

Lesley was the VIP guest at the Carnoustie Community Council presentation in Links House.

Alongside her were two high school pals who received the junior award for their involvement with Carnoustie Memories.

Dedicated to a range of organisations

Community Council chairman David Rorie said the recipients were worthy winners.

“Lesley has a long association with Angus Centre for the Performing Arts and has for years run the youngest children and parents’ classes at the centre,” he said.

“She has worked tirelessly with children of all ages taking them to perform at numerous events.

“Lesley is a favourite with all the children.

“She is involved with several local dementia groups and visits various care homes using song, music and movement to stimulate the residents.”

But Lesley also finds time to play a leading role in the local Scout group, looking after the Beavers and Squirrels.

And other interests include Carnoustie Musical Society, Carnoustie Theatre Club and the town choir.

The Citizen of the Year Trophy is sponsored by preserves manufacturer Mackays, which was based in the town before moving to Arbroath.

Former Mackays CEO Paul Grant joined the presentation event.

Mr Rorie thanked him for the company’s support and sponsorship over 20 years.

Junior accolade

Carnoustie High School pupils Emily Nicoll and Megan Glass shared the Derek Orrock Trophy as junior Citizens of the Year.

The 14-year-olds have become popular figures at the Queen’s Award-winning Carnoustie Memories group.

Emily and Megan initially got involved as part of the national Youth and Philanthropy Initiative.

They have raised funds for the group and regularly join in activities with members.

Natalie Ross, the Community Council’s Christmas activities convener praised the girls’ hard work.

She stressed how important volunteering is for the community and how gratifying it is to see young people getting involved with such valuable causes.