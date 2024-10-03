Montrose man, 49, who was inspiration for Bananaman dies suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose man, 49, who was inspiration for Bananaman dies suddenly

David Donaldson says he created the iconic DC Thomson character after interactions with his son, Scott.

By Andrew Robson
Scott Donaldson inspired superhero Bananaman.
Scott Donaldson inspired superhero Bananaman. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson

A Montrose man who inspired his dad to create Bananaman has died suddenly aged 49.

Scott Donaldson, who had spent time living in Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, died at home on September 18.

His dad David Donaldson says Scott was “infuriatingly funny” and admits he “still can’t believe he’s gone”.

Following his passing, David – a former children’s editor at DC Thomson – has revealed for the first time how a six-year-old Scott inspired the creation of his superhero character Bananaman.

A young Scott Donaldson inspired DC Thomson's Bananaman.
A young Scott inspired DC Thomson’s Bananaman. Image: Supplied

David said: “I was living in Carnoustie at that time and Scott was just at school age and would watch TV like any other kid.

“And he was always interested in the Incredible Hulk.

“At that point, I was in the process of putting together a new comic which I wanted to be called ‘Bananas’, but I wasn’t too sure how to play it.

“But wee Scott loved the transformation scene in the show, when he goes from Bruce Banner into the Incredible Hulk.

“After that, I thought why not have someone who eats bananas and turns into Bananaman?”

A young Scott Donaldson
Scott as a child. Image: Supplied

On February 16 1980, Bananaman was introduced to fans in the newly launched Nutty comic.

Alongside David, writer Steve Bright had worked to develop the character which poked fun at the ‘why so serious?’ portrayals of superheroes in America at the time.

‘No Bananaman without Scott’

Bananaman went on to great success, with the BBC airing a cartoon series based on the comic from 1983 to 1986.

The character has even been painted in a mural on the DC Thomson printing plant at Kingsway in Dundee.

Bananaman features on a mural on the DC Thomson printing plant. Image: Google Street View
David Donaldson worked for DC Thomson.

David, 80, said: “Scott was obsessed with Bananaman once it all started and he was always very proud of the fact he was associated with the character.

“Lots of people jumped on the bandwagon but it was a highly personal thing. Had it not been for wee Scott there would be no Bananaman.

“Over the years the origins of Bananaman have been contentious but I’ve always just kept quiet about it.

“But I thought it would be nice to mark his passing by sharing my story, I think it needs telling and now is the right time.”

The cause of Scott’s death is unknown and his family are still waiting on the results of a post-mortem, though he had suffered ill health for some time before his passing.

‘The Scott we knew was infuriatingly funny’

David, a keen cyclist, learned of his son’s death while on a biking holiday in northern Spain.

He added: “The Scott we knew was infuriatingly funny, he just never stopped telling jokes.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone and the last few weeks have been tough.

“My phone has never stopped since Scott died.

“People will turn up in their droves (for his funeral) on Friday – people Scott assumed didn’t speak to him any longer.

Scott Donaldson.
Scott “never stopped telling jokes”. Image: Supplied
Scott Donaldson died at 49, he was the inspiration for comic Bananaman
Scott died at the age of 49. Image: Supplied

“There are people who haven’t seen Scott in decades coming from all over the world to the funeral – he would be quite chuffed.”

Scott is survived by David along with mum Helen, brother Paul, and sisters Hannah and Amy.

His funeral will be held at 11am on Friday at Emslie S Collier and Son in Montrose.

Conversation