40-minute traffic delays on A90 north of Dundee

Drivers are facing 40-minute delays on the A90 north of Dundee.

Google Maps traffic data shows a mile-long queue of southbound traffic approaching the Claverhouse Road junction.

Stagecoach East Scotland says buses are suffering significant delays as a result.

The bus operator posted at 11am on Thursday: “Due to ongoing lane closures on Forfar Road, Dundee, all services 20 and 21 are suffering delays of up to 40 minutes.”

Motorists also reported significant delays on Thursday morning.

The lane closure comes as work to fix a fault on telecoms equipment takes place beside the Morrisons car wash.

The work is expected to last one day.

