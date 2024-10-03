Tiernan Lynch breaks his silence on St Johnstone manager’s job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Tiernan Lynch breaks his silence on St Johnstone manager’s job

The Larne boss was the frontrunner to replace Craig Levein a few days ago.

By Eric Nicolson
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone managerial target, Tiernan Lynch, has broken his silence on the breakdown of talks with the Perth club.

On Saturday, the Larne boss was the frontrunner to take over from Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park, after compensation was agreed with the back to back Irish league champions.

He had avoided speaking to the media in the build-up to, and aftermath of, his team’s league win at Cliftonville the previous night.

Now that Simo Valakari has been appointed as the Saints head coach and Lynch is preparing for his team’s first Europa Conference League group game, the 44-year-old has opened up on the “unfinished business” he has in Northern Ireland.

St Johnstone unveil Simo Valakari as their new head coach.
St Johnstone unveil Simo Valakari as their new head coach. Image: SNS.

“There’s probably no doubt that the Scottish Premiership is a step up from the Irish League and getting to challenge yourself against the Celtics of this world, the Rangers of this world, Hibs and Hearts, household names, and all that goes with that,” he told the BBC.

“We’ve been on a journey now for eight years that is probably unfinished.

“There was probably unfinished business here and we put that to bed and we move on.

“The work that was put in all those years ago to get where we are today, it probably needs to be seen through.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone unveil new head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone players always made life tough for Simo Valakari - now he wants…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action during recent clash. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
St Johnstone fan request prompts Celtic cash comparison from football finance expert – and…
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari talks to the media in Perth. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares ambitious long-term vision for Perth club -…
Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside…
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals where he will make a difference at St Johnstone as new…
Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell.
Simo Valakari and St Johnstone: New manager's playing history against Perth club with Motherwell
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari vows to 'create something special' at St Johnstone, as Perth club reveal…
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari set to be unveiled as St Johnstone boss as likely backroom team…
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari will inject TWO season-saving traits at struggling St Johnstone, says ex-Motherwell man

Conversation