Tiernan Lynch breaks his silence on St Johnstone manager’s job

St Johnstone managerial target, Tiernan Lynch, has broken his silence on the breakdown of talks with the Perth club.

On Saturday, the Larne boss was the frontrunner to take over from Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park, after compensation was agreed with the back to back Irish league champions.

He had avoided speaking to the media in the build-up to, and aftermath of, his team’s league win at Cliftonville the previous night.

Now that Simo Valakari has been appointed as the Saints head coach and Lynch is preparing for his team’s first Europa Conference League group game, the 44-year-old has opened up on the “unfinished business” he has in Northern Ireland.

“There’s probably no doubt that the Scottish Premiership is a step up from the Irish League and getting to challenge yourself against the Celtics of this world, the Rangers of this world, Hibs and Hearts, household names, and all that goes with that,” he told the BBC.

“We’ve been on a journey now for eight years that is probably unfinished.

“There was probably unfinished business here and we put that to bed and we move on.

“The work that was put in all those years ago to get where we are today, it probably needs to be seen through.”