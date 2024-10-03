EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family react as Angus killer Tasmin Glass pictured for first time since leaving prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family react as Angus killer Tasmin Glass pictured for first time since leaving prison

The killer, released from jail in July, was spotted in East Lothian.

Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied
Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied
By Sean O'Neil

The family of Steven Donaldson have spoken out after Angus killer Tasmin Glass was spotted in Dunbar while on parole from prison.

The 26-year-old was released from jail in July after serving just half of her ten-year sentence for culpable homicide for her 2018 involvement in Steven’s murder in Kirriemuir.

She was spotted for the first time since leaving prison in the coastal town of Dunbar, about 30 miles from Edinburgh.

Glass is believed to be living in East Lothian.

Steven’s sister Lori says she understands the concerns the people of Dunbar will have over the killer’s presence in the town.

Steven’s sister Lori Donaldson leaves a wreath at her brother’s memorial. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

Lori told The Courier: “She is out enjoying herself and has no remorse while we are left with the life sentence of losing Steven.

“We fully understand the concerns of the people living in Dunbar and the impact that her presence will have on such a small close-knit community.”

‘Risk to the public’

As part of her parole conditions, Glass is not allowed to live in Dundee or Angus or approach the Donaldson family.

But Steven’s sister believes she will be recognised where ever she goes due to the notoriety of her crime.

Glass was convicted in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven.

Tasmin Glass in Dunbar. Image: Supplied

Lori said: “She wasn’t allowed to be in Dundee or Angus so we understand that she had to go somewhere.

“But she will always be recognised and a lot of people feel the same way that we do in that she is a huge risk to the public and should not have been released.”

MSP reassured

East Lothian MSP Paul McLennan has sought to allay residents’ fears.

The politician, who lives in the town, told The Courier he had been “reassured” by East Lothian Council the “safety and wellbeing” of the community “remains a priority at this time”.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty of Steven’s murder and jailed for life.

Dickie took his own life in Perth Prison in November 2019.

Conversation