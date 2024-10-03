EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family react as Angus killer Tasmin Glass pictured for first time since leaving prison

The family of Steven Donaldson have spoken out after Angus killer Tasmin Glass was spotted in Dunbar while on parole from prison.

The 26-year-old was released from jail in July after serving just half of her ten-year sentence for culpable homicide for her 2018 involvement in Steven’s murder in Kirriemuir.

She was spotted for the first time since leaving prison in the coastal town of Dunbar, about 30 miles from Edinburgh.

Glass is believed to be living in East Lothian.

Steven’s sister Lori says she understands the concerns the people of Dunbar will have over the killer’s presence in the town.

Lori told The Courier: “She is out enjoying herself and has no remorse while we are left with the life sentence of losing Steven.

“We fully understand the concerns of the people living in Dunbar and the impact that her presence will have on such a small close-knit community.”

‘Risk to the public’

As part of her parole conditions, Glass is not allowed to live in Dundee or Angus or approach the Donaldson family.

But Steven’s sister believes she will be recognised where ever she goes due to the notoriety of her crime.

Glass was convicted in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven.

Lori said: “She wasn’t allowed to be in Dundee or Angus so we understand that she had to go somewhere.

“But she will always be recognised and a lot of people feel the same way that we do in that she is a huge risk to the public and should not have been released.”

MSP reassured

East Lothian MSP Paul McLennan has sought to allay residents’ fears.

The politician, who lives in the town, told The Courier he had been “reassured” by East Lothian Council the “safety and wellbeing” of the community “remains a priority at this time”.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty of Steven’s murder and jailed for life.

Dickie took his own life in Perth Prison in November 2019.