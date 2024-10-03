Dundee ‘doing something right’ with five international call-ups as Jon McCracken feedback from Steve Clarke revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘doing something right’ with five international call-ups as Jon McCracken feedback from Steve Clarke revealed

McCracken has earned his second Scotland call-up.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken in Scotland training.
Jon McCracken in training with Scotland last month. Image: SNS

Jon McCracken’s maiden call up left an impression on the Scotland squad.

So much so that the Dundee keeper is back among the country’s top three goalies as he vies with Angus Gunn and Craig Gordon for a chance against Croatia and Portugal later this month.

The Scots face two testing Nations League challenges, first up is Croatia in Zagreb next Saturday before hosting Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal the following Tuesday.

McCracken will rejoin Steve Clarke’s squad for those two games and Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed the feedback from the call up last month has been all positive.

Jon McCracken shares a joke with former Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn in Scotland training. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS.
Jon McCracken shares a joke with former Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn in Scotland training. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS.

The Dark Blues gaffer said: “I spoke with Steve Clarke after the last trip and he said he did really well.

“Chris Woods is the goalkeeping coach and he was really pleased with him.

“His training was great, mixing with the players was really good. Jon is a confident boy and an ambitious boy.

“All the feedback was really positive, hence the reason he’s been called up again.

“To Jon’s credit, I think he made a real impression.

“He just needs to continue his club form to keep himself in Steve’s sights.”

‘We’re doing something right’

McCracken isn’t the only Dee heading off for international duty next week.

Seun Adewumi made his Dundee debut at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seun Adewumi is in the Austria U/21 squad once more. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have crucial qualifiers for Scotland U/21s as they aim to book a place at Euro 2025.

Seun Adewumi is in the Austria U/21 squad to face Slovenia and France while Sammy Braybrooke is joining up with England U/20s once again.

“It’s good recognition for the young talented players we have here and it’s great to see Jon back in the senior Scotland squad,” Docherty added.

“We’re doing something right to have five players going away on an international break.

“As a club we’re proud of them all.”

Conversation