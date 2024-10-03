Dundee ‘doing something right’ with five international call-ups as Jon McCracken feedback from Steve Clarke revealed

Jon McCracken’s maiden call up left an impression on the Scotland squad.

So much so that the Dundee keeper is back among the country’s top three goalies as he vies with Angus Gunn and Craig Gordon for a chance against Croatia and Portugal later this month.

The Scots face two testing Nations League challenges, first up is Croatia in Zagreb next Saturday before hosting Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal the following Tuesday.

McCracken will rejoin Steve Clarke’s squad for those two games and Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed the feedback from the call up last month has been all positive.

The Dark Blues gaffer said: “I spoke with Steve Clarke after the last trip and he said he did really well.

“Chris Woods is the goalkeeping coach and he was really pleased with him.

“His training was great, mixing with the players was really good. Jon is a confident boy and an ambitious boy.

“All the feedback was really positive, hence the reason he’s been called up again.

“To Jon’s credit, I think he made a real impression.

“He just needs to continue his club form to keep himself in Steve’s sights.”

‘We’re doing something right’

McCracken isn’t the only Dee heading off for international duty next week.

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have crucial qualifiers for Scotland U/21s as they aim to book a place at Euro 2025.

Seun Adewumi is in the Austria U/21 squad to face Slovenia and France while Sammy Braybrooke is joining up with England U/20s once again.

“It’s good recognition for the young talented players we have here and it’s great to see Jon back in the senior Scotland squad,” Docherty added.

“We’re doing something right to have five players going away on an international break.

“As a club we’re proud of them all.”