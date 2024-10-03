Leslie Town Hall owners reveal canvas’ role in their romance on The Repair Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leslie Town Hall owners reveal canvas’ role in their romance on The Repair Shop

Mark and Diane White spoke about the artwork before it was renovated on the BBC show.

By Ben MacDonald
Diane and Mark White appeared on The Repair Shop
Diane and Mark White took the canvas to the Repair Shop. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC

A Leslie couple were left blown away after taking a historic piece of the village to BBC’s The Repair Shop.

Diane and Mark White own Leslie Town Hall and run the village’s amateur dramatic club, the oldest continuously performing drama group in Scotland.

Wednesday night’s episode saw the couple meet art conservator Lucia Scalisi to renovate the hall’s canvas.

The canvas was in need of some renovation. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC
It sits above the town hall’s stage. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC
Andrew Heard designed the canvas. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC

Mark stated the club was set up in the town hall in 1904, and that the canvas was installed at the centre of stage.

Diane added it was likely painted around 1950 by Andrew Heard, “who was chairman and did virtually everything at the club for about 50 years.”

Leslie drama club brought couple together

Diane revealed that she and Mark met at the club, meaning the canvas was personal to them.

She said: “In 1981 the club had to move from the town hall.

“We moved to several high schools and there’s an awful lot of people that actually didn’t know that Leslie Drama Club had existed because we’ve been hidden away.”

Mark added that he purchased the hall after Fife Council closed it around seven years ago.

Diane and Mark met on stage with the canvas near. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC
The Whites now own the town hall. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC

Diane said: “We’re moving ourselves back into the heart of the community which is what we’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“We’re heading towards our 120th anniversary and we felt it was the ideal time to get it restored and get the canvas back in the middle of the hall – much as we’re hoping to put the club back in the middle of the community.”

On the TV programme, the couple then leave the shop for Lucia to work on the canvas.

Lucia said: “It’s a really interesting painting. The story is really quite magical.

“I love the idea of an amateur dramatic society bringing in a whole town together and it’s quite magnificent.”

Lucia works on the canvas. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC

Lucia discovered that the material was torn along the bottom and “a lot of” paint loss was present.

She attached more material to the bottom edge, placed it on a stretcher and repainted the front.

Lucia said: “These drama clubs, they’re so few and far between.

“You can see the passion that both Mark and Diane brought in with them. It’s a wonderful thing for a small town to have.”

Renovated canvas leaves Fife couple speechless

When Mark and Diane returned to the shop, they were left speechless when Lucia unveiled the canvas.

Diane said: “Isn’t that just amazing? You can see much more of the colour now.

“You can’t quite take your eyes off it, it’s incredible.

Lucia unveiled the canvas to the couple. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC
The couple were left at a loss for words. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC
The canvas is set to be hung back up in the hall. Image: The Repair Shop/BBC

“Seeing the difference in it, from the time that we found it, it’s just brilliant. I just love it.”

Mark added: “It connects us with the history so well. I just can’t wait to get it hung in the town hall now.”

You can watch Wednesday’s episode on BBC iPlayer.

More from Fife

Police at North Street in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police cordon off Lochgelly street after man dies
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m
Some of the Largo and Lundin Links families denied places at Lundin Mill Primary School Nursery.
Fife mums call for action as 14 children denied places at 'oversubscribed' Lundin Links…
3
The Village Inn Pub, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline pub with 'huge potential' on sale for under £250,000
CR0050210, Claire Warrender, St Andrews. Old Tom Morris Statue Unveiling. Picture Shows: Sheila Walker and Sculptor David Annand admiring the Old Tom Morris statue in St Andrews . Wednesday 02nd October 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hollywood star joins St Andrews crowd as statue of golfing legend Old Tom Morris…
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Buffalo Farm: People who paid thousands into Fife firm's crowdfunding won't receive penny…
The fire destroyed the house at the Hawk Street site in Dunfermline.
Probe after house destroyed by fire at Dunfermline building site
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow.
Fife carer warned after leaving service user alone for nine hours
Shamshad Adams
Court clerk from Fife abused job to fraudulently cut ex from $265k Florida house…

Conversation