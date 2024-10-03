Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest: My sneak peek ahead of big opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest: My sneak peek ahead of big opening

The much-loved Enchanted Forest returns to Faskally Wood, and Gayle Ritchie was invited to a special preview.

Gayle on the bridge of sparkling sequins at Enchanted Forest 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

Lights, music, spectacular autumn colours, a magical woodland – Enchanted Forest is back for 2024!

I was lucky to be invited to a special preview of this year’s spectacle before it officially opens to the public on October 3.

So, what did I make of it? Two words: absolutely epic.

This year’s event, titled Symphony of Nature, is a celebration of the natural world and the ‘harmonies’ created by the animals of Faskally Wood.

Gayle Ritchie gives Enchanted Forest 2024 the thumbs up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Visitors are transported through the forest on an immersive journey combining a kaleidoscope of colours, lights and videos with soaring music.

What happens when you arrive?

You jump on a bus outside Pitlochry’s Fisher’s Hotel which transports you to Faskally Wood.

On arrival, you’ll find a trail of stepping stones. Hop on and they’ll change colour. Also, keep your eyes peeled for giant disco balls.

Ross and Katie Webster with two-year-old son Louis at Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Further on, a cluster of colourful swings are impossible to resist. Sit on them, lie on them, or, if you’re small, stand on them. They’re wobbly, so be careful!

Don’t miss the dancing dandelions

This dandelion-themed installation is sure to blow you away.

Here, Beira, Queen of Winter, Beira (Beira is Gaelic for winter), appears as a woman dressed in white with antlers.

She invites us to follow her through the woods on a trail of dandelion seeds.

Beira, the queen of winter, and a sea of dandelions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The dandelions, swaying in the breeze, make an impressive and surreal forest.

What about the frogs?

Frogs feature heavily throughout. A lit-up lochside path is filled with their chorus of croaks and ribbits, and dozens of the creatures hang out on lily pads. Cute.

Frog chorus features in this year’s Enchanted Forest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Bridge of sparkles

Always popular among Instagrammers, this year’s bridge is bedecked with sparkling sequins. I took endless photos and videos.

Gayle hangs out on a swing at Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forest of butterflies

This section is really striking, with butterflies in dazzling, mirrored hues sparkling in the trees.

The forest of butterflies at Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
There’s an ethereal feel here, too, with ‘smoke’ (dry ice) filtering through the forest.

Symphony on the loch

As always, there’s an epic display on Loch Dunmore, using beams, lights, lasers, projection, animation and music.

The spectacular showcase on Loch Dunmore. Image: Steve MacDougall.

This year’s showcase features frogs, dandelions, butterflies, autumn leaves, droplets of water, and of course, Beira, the goddess of winter, gives us a wee dance.

The music is spine-tingling – the bass thunders right through you.

Dandelions feature in the showcase on Loch Dunmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Baubles by the boathouse

These giant, shiny, mirrored baubles catch the eye as they float, serenely, on the loch.

Giant droplets, or serenity dew drops, on Loch Dunmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A sign tells you they’re in fact ‘serenity dew drops’, glowing with starlight.

String section

The string section is cool. Here, neon strings (of instruments), are strung through trees, and the forest pulses and vibrates with their melodies.

Walking through the string section. Image: Robert Ricciuti.

Don’t miss: In Bloom

The sonic sculpture In Bloom was a major highlight for me. But what is it?

Ten interactive luminous spheres representing flowers are attached to a plant-shaped sculpture.

Touch a ‘flower’ to produce a musical note. Essentially, you can create your own tunes and harmonies.

Make your own music at the In Bloom sonic sculpture. Image: Robert Ricciuti.

It’s the latest ‘light artwork’ from Edinburgh-based Kumquat Lab in Edinburgh, inspired by the flight of pollinators. I love it.

Tunnel of light

Imagine travelling back in time with dandelions guiding the way – through a mad disco tunnel? That’s a bit how it feels inside the Allegro tunnel of light.

Allegro tunnel of light. Image: Robert Ricciuti.

Visitors are encouraged to ‘dance or move’ with the energy of the lights and music. I gave it my best John Travolta when nobody was looking.

Finale

Fountains dance, waters whirls, and droplets shimmer in the final act, titled Watersong.

The grand finale of Watersong. Image: Robert Ricciuti.

It’s a fitting crescendo, celebrating the power of nature at the heart of the ancient wood.

My verdict?

I’ve been to the Enchanted Forest multiple times. This year’s show was one of the best.

It’s less kid-oriented than last year’s offering (if anyone remembers Solas the funky fish) and sure to appeal to all family members.

The entrance to Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
  • Enchanted Forest runs until November 3. See here for tickets,

