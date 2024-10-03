Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest: My sneak peek ahead of big opening

Lights, music, spectacular autumn colours, a magical woodland – Enchanted Forest is back for 2024!

I was lucky to be invited to a special preview of this year’s spectacle before it officially opens to the public on October 3.

So, what did I make of it? Two words: absolutely epic.

This year’s event, titled Symphony of Nature, is a celebration of the natural world and the ‘harmonies’ created by the animals of Faskally Wood.

Visitors are transported through the forest on an immersive journey combining a kaleidoscope of colours, lights and videos with soaring music.

What happens when you arrive?

You jump on a bus outside Pitlochry’s Fisher’s Hotel which transports you to Faskally Wood.

On arrival, you’ll find a trail of stepping stones. Hop on and they’ll change colour. Also, keep your eyes peeled for giant disco balls.

Further on, a cluster of colourful swings are impossible to resist. Sit on them, lie on them, or, if you’re small, stand on them. They’re wobbly, so be careful!

Don’t miss the dancing dandelions

This dandelion-themed installation is sure to blow you away.

Here, Beira, Queen of Winter, Beira (Beira is Gaelic for winter), appears as a woman dressed in white with antlers.

She invites us to follow her through the woods on a trail of dandelion seeds.

The dandelions, swaying in the breeze, make an impressive and surreal forest.

What about the frogs?

Frogs feature heavily throughout. A lit-up lochside path is filled with their chorus of croaks and ribbits, and dozens of the creatures hang out on lily pads. Cute.

Bridge of sparkles

Always popular among Instagrammers, this year’s bridge is bedecked with sparkling sequins. I took endless photos and videos.

Forest of butterflies

This section is really striking, with butterflies in dazzling, mirrored hues sparkling in the trees.

There’s an ethereal feel here, too, with ‘smoke’ (dry ice) filtering through the forest.

Symphony on the loch

As always, there’s an epic display on Loch Dunmore, using beams, lights, lasers, projection, animation and music.

This year’s showcase features frogs, dandelions, butterflies, autumn leaves, droplets of water, and of course, Beira, the goddess of winter, gives us a wee dance.

The music is spine-tingling – the bass thunders right through you.

Baubles by the boathouse

These giant, shiny, mirrored baubles catch the eye as they float, serenely, on the loch.

A sign tells you they’re in fact ‘serenity dew drops’, glowing with starlight.

String section

The string section is cool. Here, neon strings (of instruments), are strung through trees, and the forest pulses and vibrates with their melodies.

Don’t miss: In Bloom

The sonic sculpture In Bloom was a major highlight for me. But what is it?

Ten interactive luminous spheres representing flowers are attached to a plant-shaped sculpture.

Touch a ‘flower’ to produce a musical note. Essentially, you can create your own tunes and harmonies.

It’s the latest ‘light artwork’ from Edinburgh-based Kumquat Lab in Edinburgh, inspired by the flight of pollinators. I love it.

Tunnel of light

Imagine travelling back in time with dandelions guiding the way – through a mad disco tunnel? That’s a bit how it feels inside the Allegro tunnel of light.

Visitors are encouraged to ‘dance or move’ with the energy of the lights and music. I gave it my best John Travolta when nobody was looking.

Finale

Fountains dance, waters whirls, and droplets shimmer in the final act, titled Watersong.

It’s a fitting crescendo, celebrating the power of nature at the heart of the ancient wood.

My verdict?

I’ve been to the Enchanted Forest multiple times. This year’s show was one of the best.

It’s less kid-oriented than last year’s offering (if anyone remembers Solas the funky fish) and sure to appeal to all family members.