Enchanted Forest 2024: All you need to know about Perthshire’s magical light show

The event will return to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry next month.

By Chloe Burrell
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Enchanted Forest is set to get under way in Perthshire.

The event near Pitlochry attracts thousands of people every year.

We have all you need to know for the 2024 event.

When is the Enchanted Forest 2024?

The Enchanted Forest runs daily from October 3 to November 3.

Where is the Enchanted Forest?

The Enchanted Forest is held at Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry.

Enchanted Forest 2024 theme

This year’s theme is Symphony of Nature and will be an immersive experience with lights, music and the surrounding forest.

The Enchanted Forest website states it will be a “kaleidoscopic outdoor experience”.

Youngsters' faces are lit up at Enchanted Forest 2023.
The Enchanted Forest is to return to Faskally Wood next month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

How to get Enchanted Forest tickets

Tickets can be bought from the event’s website – however, some have already sold out.

Tickets include shuttle bus transport to and from Faskally Wood.

Adult tickets are priced from £27.50, children can attend the event from £14.75, with free entry for children under three and carers.

Family tickets can also be purchased from £76.

Accessible tickets are also available but due to the level of demand, the accessibility bus will only run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The bus departs from Blair Athol Distillery and must be booked in advance.

How to get to Faskally Wood

No parking is available on site at Faskally Woods so shuttle travel is included in the ticket price.

Those travelling to Pitlochry by car are advised to leave extra time to find parking in town.

There are many signposted public car parks in Pitlochry and parking on the street is free in the evening.

Due to limited space, disabled parking on site is reserved for wheelchair users only.

Those who require a pass should book their ticket online on the See Tickets website.

The shuttle bus departure point is at Fisher’s Hotel on Atholl Road – just a two-minute walk from Pitlochry Railway Station.

Stagecoach, Megabus, Citylink and FlixBus also run buses to Pitlochry from all major cities.

Food and drink at Enchanted Forest

There is a wide range of food and drink on offer at Enchanted Forest 2024.

The menu includes fish and chips, burgers, pizza and hot doughnuts.

Here is a full list of the food and drink available at this year’s event plus prices.

