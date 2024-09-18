Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event

A host of outlets will be selling everything from wood-fired pizza to battered pickles.

By Chloe Burrell
Enchanted Forest in Perthshire.
The Enchanted Forest is returning to Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Food and drink prices have been revealed for the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire.

The event returns to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry between October 3 and November 3.

The 2024 show theme is Symphony of Nature, which promises an immersive experience with lights, music and the surrounding forest.

Food and drink for Enchanted Forest 2024

Food and drink on offer at the Enchanted Forest 2024 includes:

Fish, frickles and chips

  • Fish, chips and mushy peas – £12.50
  • Battered sausage with chips – £11
  • Frickles (battered dill pickles) with chips – £10
  • Fish burger – £9.50
  • Salt and chilli broccoli with chips – £10
  • Kids’ meals – £7.50

Burgers, fries and pizza

  • 6oz burger – £9
  • Smoked sausage – £8.50
  • Chicken fillet – £9
  • Vegan/vegetarian burger – £8.50
  • Pizzas (margherita and pepperoni) – £12
  • Fries – £4.50
  • Loaded pizza fries – £8.50
Nina, one, with her dad David at the Enchanted Forest in 2023.
The Enchanted Forest in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sweet treats

  • Churros – £6
  • Marshmallow skewers for toasting – £4
  • Fresh hot donuts £5

Drinks

  • Cold drinks – £2.50
  • Kids’ drinks – £2
  • Flat white, latte and cappuccino – £4
  • Espresso and Americano – £3.50
  • Mochaccino – £4.50
  • Hot chocolate – £4
  • Luxury hot chocolate – £5
  • Tea – £2.50
  • Wine – £7
  • Beer and cider – £6
  • Prosecco – £9.50

Enchanted Forest organisers have also published advice for those who have alternative diets.

Tickets for all Saturdays at the event are now sold out.

Organisers have also urged anyone planning to visit on Fridays or Sundays to book soon as tickets are selling quickly.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the event over the course of the month.

Conversation