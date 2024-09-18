Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event

Food and drink prices have been revealed for the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire.

The event returns to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry between October 3 and November 3.

The 2024 show theme is Symphony of Nature, which promises an immersive experience with lights, music and the surrounding forest.

Food and drink for Enchanted Forest 2024

Food and drink on offer at the Enchanted Forest 2024 includes:

Fish, frickles and chips

Fish, chips and mushy peas – £12.50

Battered sausage with chips – £11

Frickles (battered dill pickles) with chips – £10

Fish burger – £9.50

Salt and chilli broccoli with chips – £10

Kids’ meals – £7.50

Burgers, fries and pizza

6oz burger – £9

Smoked sausage – £8.50

Chicken fillet – £9

Vegan/vegetarian burger – £8.50

Pizzas (margherita and pepperoni) – £12

Fries – £4.50

Loaded pizza fries – £8.50

Sweet treats

Churros – £6

Marshmallow skewers for toasting – £4

Fresh hot donuts £5

Drinks

Cold drinks – £2.50

Kids’ drinks – £2

Flat white, latte and cappuccino – £4

Espresso and Americano – £3.50

Mochaccino – £4.50

Hot chocolate – £4

Luxury hot chocolate – £5

Tea – £2.50

Wine – £7

Beer and cider – £6

Prosecco – £9.50

Enchanted Forest organisers have also published advice for those who have alternative diets.

Tickets for all Saturdays at the event are now sold out.

Organisers have also urged anyone planning to visit on Fridays or Sundays to book soon as tickets are selling quickly.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the event over the course of the month.