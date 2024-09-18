Man, 24, released without charge in Dunfermline ‘rapes’ investigation

The man has been released without charge in an investigation into alleged rapes in Dunfermline.

Two men aged 19 and 24 were arrested after police received reports of rapes on a female between Friday and Saturday.

Officers had a presence at a home in the city for several days as their investigation took place.

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with the case and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

It has now been confirmed that the 24-year-old man has been released without charge.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended following a report of assault and serious sexual assaults of a female between Friday and Saturday in Dunfermline.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with both and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”