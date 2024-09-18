Man, 24, released without charge in Dunfermline ‘rapes’ investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 24, released without charge in Dunfermline ‘rapes’ investigation

A 19-year-old man has already appeared in court.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside the house in Dunfermline on Tuesday.
Police outside the house in Dunfermline on Tuesday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The man has been released without charge in an investigation into alleged rapes in Dunfermline.

Two men aged 19 and 24 were arrested after police received reports of rapes on a female between Friday and Saturday.

Officers had a presence at a home in the city for several days as their investigation took place.

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with the case and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

It has now been confirmed that the 24-year-old man has been released without charge.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended following a report of assault and serious sexual assaults of a female between Friday and Saturday in Dunfermline.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with both and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Fife

The collision on the A911 between Glenrothes and Leven in Fife
Man, 44, arrested after two-car crash on Fife road
Chinwag's Cafe in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy cafe with 'excellent potential' put up for sale
Katie Heath and Chris Barratt with their pop-up sauna tent in Kirkcaldy.
Couple who met in the sauna launch pop-up facility at Kirkcaldy beach
Dylan Boyle, a badger
'Our cameras can be anywhere' warning after terrierman filmed interfering with badger sett in…
David Duncan
Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears
Chinook's flying over Dalgety Bay in Fife.
VIDEO: Why are Chinook helicopters flying over Fife – and how long for?
A new Kirkcaldy lottery has been launched
Kirkcaldy Lottery 'exceeding all expectations' as first project idea revealed
Courier - News - Alasdair Clark - St Regulus Development story - CR0033522 - St Andrews - Picture Shows: Current dwelling at St Regulus in St Andrews - Monday 7th February 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Demolition of St Andrews clifftop house approved ahead of new-build decision
Officers remain at the scene on Craigmyle Street in Dunfermline
Two men arrested over Dunfermline 'rapes' as police guard home
Lollipop man sign
Road rage driver called lollipop man 'f***ing w*****r' outside Fife school