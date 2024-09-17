Two men arrested over Dunfermline ‘rapes’ as police guard home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two men arrested over Dunfermline ‘rapes’ as police guard home

One of the men, a 19-year-old, is also accused of assault.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Officers remain at the scene on Craigmyle Street in Dunfermline
Police outside the house in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Two men have been arrested over alleged rapes of a female in Dunfermline.

Police have been present at a home in the city since the weekend after allegations emerged against the men, aged 19 and 24.

The teenager has also been charged and appeared in court in connection with an assault.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday and was remanded in custody after making no plea.

Dunfermline ‘rapes’ investigation continues

Police say their investigation into the allegations is continuing with officers still stationed at the house.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a report of assault and serious sexual assaults of a female between Friday and Saturday.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

“The same man and a 24-year-old man were arrested in connection with serious sexual assaults.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

More from Fife

Lollipop man sign
Road rage driver called lollipop man 'f***ing w*****r' outside Fife school
The carer asked service users to lend her money. Image: Shutterstock
Fife carer asked service users for money and shared 'intimate details' of her life
Clarimalt Drive house crash
Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot
Fife road closure
Roadworks on Fife road to resume after 'void' found during resurfacing
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank faces temporary closure as bid to buy premises fails
3
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Police vans at Leven Bus Station.
Woman attacked on Leven bus by group of youths
House on fire
Don’t ignore the deadly risk of fire in your or your loved one’s home
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
3
The NPH Cinema in North Street, St Andrews, shows its final films on September 19, 2024 before closing for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed
2