Two men arrested over Dunfermline ‘rapes’ as police guard home

Two men have been arrested over alleged rapes of a female in Dunfermline.

Police have been present at a home in the city since the weekend after allegations emerged against the men, aged 19 and 24.

The teenager has also been charged and appeared in court in connection with an assault.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday and was remanded in custody after making no plea.

Dunfermline ‘rapes’ investigation continues

Police say their investigation into the allegations is continuing with officers still stationed at the house.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a report of assault and serious sexual assaults of a female between Friday and Saturday.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

“The same man and a 24-year-old man were arrested in connection with serious sexual assaults.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”