Home News Perth & Kinross

Hopes new use can be found for McEwens of Perth building as retailer moves out after just a year

Bliss Beds has moved to a unit on High Street.

By Chloe Burrell
Bliss Beds took over the former McEwens and Beales building last year.
Bliss Beds took over the former McEwens and Beales building last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There are hopes a new use can be found for one of Perth’s most iconic shop buildings after the latest retailer to occupy the site moved out.

Bliss Beds took up the former McEwens of Perth site on St John Street last September.

The Dundee-based retailer carried out a six-figure refurbishment of the unit as part of an expansion of the brand.

However, Bliss Beds has now moved into the former HSBC building on High Street.

Bosses at the firm told The Courier they sought other premises due to issues with the roof at the McEwens site.

It is understood the building’s landlord disputes this but did not want to comment when contacted by The Courier.

Sadness as McEwens of Perth building ’empty once more’

Councillors now say it is vital a new tenant is found for the site, which was home to McEwens until 2016 before Beales moved in until 2020.

Andrew Parrott, deputy provost and a councillor for the area, said: “I’m glad Bliss Beds are staying in Perth but it is sad that the old McEwens building is empty once more.

“I do just wonder whether, in the long-term, an investor might be found who – while preserving as much of the facade as possible – could turn the interior into modern, urban living flats.”

Fellow councillor Peter Barrett said: “The former McEwens store is a large and important site in our city centre, so to see it become vacant again is concerning.

“I am pleased that Bliss Beds are continuing to operate in Perth and will occupy a new High Street location.

The new Bliss Beds on Perth High Street. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

“Just this month, the council approved a Perth city centre development and design framework.

“This includes a new approach to marketing strategic city centre sites by working in partnership with the buildings’ owners.

“The McEwens/Beales building and the former Debenhams store were among the sites which need to be tackled with renewed energy and effort.

“There needs to be urgency in this new approach because the buildings aren’t simply benign empty premises, but become barriers and impediments to city centre regeneration and footfall.”

Among the suggestions, designed to generate public discussion, are turning buildings like Debenhams and McEwens into bowling arcades, escape rooms or food courts.

