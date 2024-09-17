Demolition of St Andrews clifftop house approved ahead of new-build decision

A former bakery boss has been given permission to demolish his St Andrews clifftop house – but only if a three-storey replacement gets the go ahead.

Martin Lightbody wants to build a four-bedroom house on cliffs overlooking Castle Sands.

A two-storey annexe with garage and studio also forms part of the proposal.

If approved, the development will provide “a new family home fit for the 21st century”.

And it will replace the existing St Regulus Cottage, which is in the conservation area but is not a listed building.

Fife Council planning officers gave the demolition the go-ahead last week.

Condition to make sure gap is not left

Planners said in a decision notice: “The existing building is a modern addition with no architectural or historic value.

“The loss of the property would have no significant detrimental impact on the character and appearance of St Andrews Conservation Area.

“It is therefore considered that complete demolition of the building accords with the relevant provisions of the policy.”

However, the wrecking ball cannot move in unless the new development is approved.

And officers have attached a condition to ensure demolition does not leave an “unsightly gap” in a prominent town position.

“No works of demolition shall take place until construction contracts have been entered into and written evidence of this has been submitted and approved,” they said.

Second building project in street

It is the second time Mr Lightbody has applied to replace St Regulus Cottage.

His first application included a rooftop solarium surrounded by glass and was rejected in 2022 as “overtly contemporary”.

Neighbours say they are happier with the new plan, although they fear a year of building work.

The demolition and rebuild of a another cottage in Gregory Place has already been approved.