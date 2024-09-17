Demolition of St Andrews clifftop house approved ahead of new-build decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition of St Andrews clifftop house approved ahead of new-build decision

The house in the conservation area overlooks Castle Sands.

By Claire Warrender
St Regulus Cottage will be demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Regulus Cottage will be demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A former bakery boss has been given permission to demolish his St Andrews clifftop house – but only if a three-storey replacement gets the go ahead.

Martin Lightbody wants to build a four-bedroom house on cliffs overlooking Castle Sands.

A two-storey annexe with garage and studio also forms part of the proposal.

If approved, the development will provide “a new family home fit for the 21st century”.

And it will replace the existing St Regulus Cottage, which is in the conservation area but is not a listed building.

Fife Council planning officers gave the demolition the go-ahead last week.

Condition to make sure gap is not left

Planners said in a decision notice: “The existing building is a modern addition with no architectural or historic value.

“The loss of the property would have no significant detrimental impact on the character and appearance of St Andrews Conservation Area.

How the new St Andrews clifftop house will look if approved
How the new St Andrews clifftop house will look if approved. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

“It is therefore considered that complete demolition of the building accords with the relevant provisions of the policy.”

However, the wrecking ball cannot move in unless the new development is approved.

And officers have attached a condition to ensure demolition does not leave an “unsightly gap” in a prominent town position.

“No works of demolition shall take place until construction contracts have been entered into and written evidence of this has been submitted and approved,” they said.

Second building project in street

It is the second time Mr Lightbody has applied to replace St Regulus Cottage.

His first application included a rooftop solarium surrounded by glass and was rejected in 2022 as “overtly contemporary”.

Neighbours say they are happier with the new plan, although they fear a year of building work.

The demolition and rebuild of a another cottage in Gregory Place has already been approved.

