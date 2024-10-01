Dundee keeper Jon McCracken keeps Scotland place as FIVE ex-Dundee United stars named in squad

Dundee keeper Jon McCracken is celebrating after keeping his place in the Scotland squad for this month’s Nations League matches.

The 24-year-old has been included in Steve Clarke’s 23-man squad for the double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

The Scots travel to face Croatia in Zagreb on October 12 and then host Portugal at Hampden three days later.

McCracken received his first full call-up for the back-to-back defeats to Poland and Portugal last month after Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie pulled out through injury.

And the uncapped 24-year-old has done enough to retain his spot in Clarke’s selection for clashes against the likes of Luka Modrić, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva.

Dundee said in a statement: “Jon was called up to the Scotland national team in the last international break and we are delighted that Jon has been called up. Well done Jon!”

McCracken had two separate loan spells with Dundee last season – briefly in July 2023 and then again in February – before joining permanently in the summer on a two-year deal.

The former Norwich City player admitted he had moved north with his sights set on challenging former Canaries team-mate Angus Gunn for his Scotland place.

He has since been an ever-present for the Dark Blues in all six Premiership outings so far this term.

Tartan ex-Tangerines

The Glasgow-born custodian is joined in the squad by a healthy contingent of players with Tayside connections.

Five former Dundee United stars will meet up with the national team after this weekend’s domestic fixtures.

Team skipper Andy Robertson of Liverpool heads a group of ex-Tangerines that includes Ryan Gauld following his international debut last month ten years after his previous call-up.

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston, Rangers defender John Souttar and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland complete the Tannadice connections.