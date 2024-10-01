Dundee keeper Jon McCracken keeps Scotland place as FIVE ex-Dundee United stars named in squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dundee keeper Jon McCracken keeps Scotland place as FIVE ex-Dundee United stars named in squad

Steve Clarke's side take on Croatia and Portugal in the Nations League.

By Iain Collin
Jon McCracken in Scotland training.
Jon McCracken in training with Scotland last month. Image: SNS

Dundee keeper Jon McCracken is celebrating after keeping his place in the Scotland squad for this month’s Nations League matches.

The 24-year-old has been included in Steve Clarke’s 23-man squad for the double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

The Scots travel to face Croatia in Zagreb on October 12 and then host Portugal at Hampden three days later.

McCracken received his first full call-up for the back-to-back defeats to Poland and Portugal last month after Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie pulled out through injury.

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken sitting on a football.
Jon McCracken’s form for Dundee has caught the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke. Image: SNS

And the uncapped 24-year-old has done enough to retain his spot in Clarke’s selection for clashes against the likes of Luka Modrić, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva.

Dundee said in a statement: “Jon was called up to the Scotland national team in the last international break and we are delighted that Jon has been called up. Well done Jon!”

McCracken had two separate loan spells with Dundee last season – briefly in July 2023 and then again in February – before joining permanently in the summer on a two-year deal.

The former Norwich City player admitted he had moved north with his sights set on challenging former Canaries team-mate Angus Gunn for his Scotland place.

He has since been an ever-present for the Dark Blues in all six Premiership outings so far this term.

Tartan ex-Tangerines

The Glasgow-born custodian is joined in the squad by a healthy contingent of players with Tayside connections.

Five former Dundee United stars will meet up with the national team after this weekend’s domestic fixtures.

Team skipper Andy Robertson of Liverpool heads a group of ex-Tangerines that includes Ryan Gauld following his international debut last month ten years after his previous call-up.

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston, Rangers defender John Souttar and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland complete the Tannadice connections.

