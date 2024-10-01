Closures and diversions during M90 roadworks near Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Closures and diversions during M90 roadworks near Dunfermline

The overnight work will fix potholes and cracks.

By Neil Henderson
M90 Junction 2.
The M90 near Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will face a series of closures and diversions during overnight roadworks on the M90 near Dunfermline later this month.

Repairs to the road surface get under way southbound at Junction 2 for four nights from October 14.

As a result, the A92 southbound on-slip will be closed with a diversion in place between the Halbeath and Admiralty junctions.

Traffic will be sent on a two-mile diversion via Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive, St Margarets Roundabout, Pitreavie Roundabout, Kings Road and the A985 – adding about 11 minutes to journeys.

Meanwhile, further roadworks take place northbound between Junctions 2 and 3 for five nights from October 21.

A diversion will take drivers via the A823, Queensferry Road, Carnegie Avenue, Sandpiper Drive and Sanderling Way – about 1.7 miles.

All the closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

‘Essential’ closure of M90 during roadworks near Dunfermline

Tommy Deans from Bear Scotland said: “These surfacing improvements will repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracking, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway, however we’ve scheduled the works during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.”

Before then, the M90 will be shut northbound between junctions 1B and 1C, just north of the Queensferry Crossing, between 8.30pm this Thursday and 6am on Friday for roadworks.

A two-mile diversion will be in force.

Conversation