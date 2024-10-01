Closures and diversions during M90 roadworks near Dunfermline

Drivers will face a series of closures and diversions during overnight roadworks on the M90 near Dunfermline later this month.

Repairs to the road surface get under way southbound at Junction 2 for four nights from October 14.

As a result, the A92 southbound on-slip will be closed with a diversion in place between the Halbeath and Admiralty junctions.

Traffic will be sent on a two-mile diversion via Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive, St Margarets Roundabout, Pitreavie Roundabout, Kings Road and the A985 – adding about 11 minutes to journeys.

Meanwhile, further roadworks take place northbound between Junctions 2 and 3 for five nights from October 21.

A diversion will take drivers via the A823, Queensferry Road, Carnegie Avenue, Sandpiper Drive and Sanderling Way – about 1.7 miles.

All the closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

‘Essential’ closure of M90 during roadworks near Dunfermline

Tommy Deans from Bear Scotland said: “These surfacing improvements will repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracking, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway, however we’ve scheduled the works during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.”

Before then, the M90 will be shut northbound between junctions 1B and 1C, just north of the Queensferry Crossing, between 8.30pm this Thursday and 6am on Friday for roadworks.

A two-mile diversion will be in force.