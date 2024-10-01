Are you a new student in Dundee? These are top 5 must-visit bars in the city

Dundee is famously one of the most student-friendly cities in the UK – and its nightlife scene is no different.

If you are new to the city – or just looking to switch things up this semester – then you may be wondering where the best place to grab a pint or a cocktail is.

We’ve rounded up five of the best bars in Dundee that offer student-friendly prices.

The Braes

Situated right on the edge of Dundee University’s campus, The Braes is one of the city’s ultimate student bars.

They host a load of DJ nights, pub quizzes and other events so they are definitely worth visiting.

Be sure to keep an eye on their Facebook page for all their events and activities.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LN

Casa Dundee

Where a chilled vibe meets party central, Casa Dundee is right in the heart of the cultural quarter.

A stone’s throw from the Dundee Contemporary Arts and the Dundee Rep Theatre, Casa is a restaurant by day and a nightclub by night and hosts numerous events throughout the week.

With a large number of the clientele being students, the bar is incredibly friendly for those new to the city and on a budget.

Take a look at their Facebook page for more information.

Address: 158 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DU

Grouchos

For music lovers, record-shop-turned-cool-bar Grouchos is the place to go.

The newly-renovated venue, handily located on the Nethergate, is sleek and modern, with comfy booths and sofa areas.

As well as a full line-up of live music every month, it hosts weekly pub quizzes and open mic nights.

And if pints aren’t your thing – it also serves up cake and coffee.

Address: 132 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

Duke’s Corner

Duke’s has been a favourite of Dundee students for many years, and there’s good reason for it.

Seasoned pros at giving the students the makings of a good night, Duke’s has a great selection of wines, beers, cocktails, spirits and much more, as well as some fantastic food to match.

Within easy walking distance of most of Dundee University and Abertay’s student residences, you’ll likely find your nights out either start or end in the converted school building, or outside in their beer garden.

Take a look at Duke’s Facebook page for more on what they have to offer and events coming up.

Address: 13 Brown Street, Dundee, DD1 5EF

Art Bar

The aptly named Art Bar, which sits opposite Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design on Perth Road, has long been a favourite with students in the city.

The basement venue is known for its live music, with singers and DJs performing multiple nights of the week.

With a huge range of affordable drinks and comfortable seating, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day at the library.

It also boasts possibly the sunniest beer garden in Dundee, which overlooks the beautiful Dundee West Church.

Address: 140 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JW