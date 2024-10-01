Are you a new student in Dundee? These are top 5 must-visit bars in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you a new student in Dundee? These are top 5 must-visit bars in the city

We've rounded up the best bars in Dundee that offer student-friendly prices.

Friends Paulina Molenda and Abbie Bryson out enjoying a drink at The Casa on Perth Road in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Rebecca Shearer By Rebecca Shearer & Poppy Watson

Dundee is famously one of the most student-friendly cities in the UK – and its nightlife scene is no different.

If you are new to the city – or just looking to switch things up this semester – then you may be wondering where the best place to grab a pint or a cocktail is.

We’ve rounded up five of the best bars in Dundee that offer student-friendly prices.

The Braes

Situated right on the edge of Dundee University’s campus, The Braes is one of the city’s ultimate student bars.

They host a load of DJ nights, pub quizzes and other events so they are definitely worth visiting.

Be sure to keep an eye on their Facebook page for all their events and activities.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LN

The Braes, Perth Road
The Braes is a popular spot in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Casa Dundee

Where a chilled vibe meets party central, Casa Dundee is right in the heart of the cultural quarter.

A stone’s throw from the Dundee Contemporary Arts and the Dundee Rep Theatre, Casa is a restaurant by day and a nightclub by night and hosts numerous events throughout the week.

With a large number of the clientele being students, the bar is incredibly friendly for those new to the city and on a budget.

Take a look at their Facebook page for more information.

Address: 158 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DU

Casa Dundee serves great cocktails. Image: Casa Dundee

Grouchos

For music lovers, record-shop-turned-cool-bar Grouchos is the place to go.

The newly-renovated venue, handily located on the Nethergate, is sleek and modern, with comfy booths and sofa areas.

As well as a full line-up of live music every month, it hosts weekly pub quizzes and open mic nights.

And if pints aren’t your thing – it also serves up cake and coffee.

Address: 132 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

Inside the new Groucho's music bar.
Grouchos opened in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Duke’s Corner

Duke’s has been a favourite of Dundee students for many years, and there’s good reason for it.

Seasoned pros at giving the students the makings of a good night, Duke’s has a great selection of wines, beers, cocktails, spirits and much more, as well as some fantastic food to match.

Within easy walking distance of most of Dundee University and Abertay’s student residences, you’ll likely find your nights out either start or end in the converted school building, or outside in their beer garden.

Take a look at Duke’s Facebook page for more on what they have to offer and events coming up.

Address: 13 Brown Street, Dundee, DD1 5EF 

Duke’s Corner offers tasty cocktails. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week

Art Bar

The aptly named Art Bar, which sits opposite Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design on Perth Road, has long been a favourite with students in the city.

The basement venue is known for its live music, with singers and DJs performing multiple nights of the week.

With a huge range of affordable drinks and comfortable seating, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day at the library.

It also boasts possibly the sunniest beer garden in Dundee, which overlooks the beautiful Dundee West Church.

Address: 140 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JW

The Art Bar beer garden. Image: Art Bar/Instagram

