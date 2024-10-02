5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside talents target Euro qualification

Scotland’s crucial U/21 double-header this month will be helped by five Tayside talents as Scot Gemmill’s side target Euro qualification.

Two Dundee stars will join a pair from Dundee United and one from St Johnstone.

Scotland’s youngsters can secure a place in at least the play-offs for next year’s European Championships with a victory next Friday at Tynecastle.

But they face a tough test at home to Belgium.

The Scots won in Belgium earlier in the campaign but the two sides are now locked level on points ahead of the penultimate match of Group B.

With that better head-to-head record, Scotland know a draw would leave them in the driving seat the following Tuesday when they head to Kazakhstan and Belgium host Hungary.

Spain have won the group already leaving Scotland battling it out with Belgium for second spot – the three best runners-up qualify automatically while the rest go into play-offs in November.

5 Tayside talents

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron scored in that 2-0 win in Belgium and retains his place as he aims to add to his 10 U/21 caps.

His Dens team-mate Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, broke the club record for U/21 caps last month as he moved onto 14. A record he can push on further in these upcoming games.

They’ll be joined by Dundee United pair Miller Thomson and Jack Newman.

Thomson made his debut at this level in the win over Malta last month, replacing Cameron, and played a key role for the Tangerines in their comeback at Kilmarnock over the weekend.

Goalkeeper Newman, meanwhile, is on loan at Inverness and is aiming to add to his one cap as he competes with Hibs goalie Murray Johnson and Lewis Budinaukas of Rangers.

Also called up by Gemmill is St Johnstone’s on-loan centre-back Lewis Neilson, a former United academy graduate.

The Hearts defender has eight caps to his name and has featured eight times for Saints this season, playing every minute since making his debut against Aberdeen at the start of August.

Scotland’s U/21s face Belgium next Friday night at Tynecastle before jetting out to Kazakhstan to complete their qualification campaign.