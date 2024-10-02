5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside talents target Euro qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside talents target Euro qualification

Scot Gemmill's side head for a crunch winner-takes-all clash with Belgium next week.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Scotland’s crucial U/21 double-header this month will be helped by five Tayside talents as Scot Gemmill’s side target Euro qualification.

Two Dundee stars will join a pair from Dundee United and one from St Johnstone.

Scotland’s youngsters can secure a place in at least the play-offs for next year’s European Championships with a victory next Friday at Tynecastle.

But they face a tough test at home to Belgium.

The Scots won in Belgium earlier in the campaign but the two sides are now locked level on points ahead of the penultimate match of Group B.

Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson is in the Scotland U/21 squad. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

With that better head-to-head record, Scotland know a draw would leave them in the driving seat the following Tuesday when they head to Kazakhstan and Belgium host Hungary.

Spain have won the group already leaving Scotland battling it out with Belgium for second spot – the three best runners-up qualify automatically while the rest go into play-offs in November.

5 Tayside talents

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron scored in that 2-0 win in Belgium and retains his place as he aims to add to his 10 U/21 caps.

His Dens team-mate Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, broke the club record for U/21 caps last month as he moved onto 14. A record he can push on further in these upcoming games.

Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
Lewis Neilson is aiming to add to his Scotland U/21 caps. Image: SNS

They’ll be joined by Dundee United pair Miller Thomson and Jack Newman.

Thomson made his debut at this level in the win over Malta last month, replacing Cameron, and played a key role for the Tangerines in their comeback at Kilmarnock over the weekend.

Goalkeeper Newman, meanwhile, is on loan at Inverness and is aiming to add to his one cap as he competes with Hibs goalie Murray Johnson and Lewis Budinaukas of Rangers.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is a key man for Scotland U/21s. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Also called up by Gemmill is St Johnstone’s on-loan centre-back Lewis Neilson, a former United academy graduate.

The Hearts defender has eight caps to his name and has featured eight times for Saints this season, playing every minute since making his debut against Aberdeen at the start of August.

Scotland’s U/21s face Belgium next Friday night at Tynecastle before jetting out to Kazakhstan to complete their qualification campaign.

