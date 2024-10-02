Angus killer Tasmin Glass spotted for first time since leaving prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus killer Tasmin Glass spotted for first time since leaving prison

The 26-year-old is reported to be living on the east coast of Scotland.

By Bryan Copland
Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied
Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied

Angus killer Tasmin Glass has been spotted for the first time since leaving prison.

The 26-year-old was released from jail in July after serving five years behind bars for culpable homicide after her involvement in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Now, the Daily Record reports that Glass has been seen in the coastal East Lothian town of Dunbar, about 30 miles east of Edinburgh.

She is reported to be living in East Lothian.

Glass is said to be living in Dunbar. Image: Supplied

The conditions of her release state that she must not live in Angus or Dundee.

Following her release, Mr Donaldson’s family told The Courier they were “appalled but not surprised”.

A relative, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “We as a family are angry with the decision of the parole board to release Tasmin Glass back into the community.

“We are not however surprised by this outcome.

“This decision strengthens our concerns that the concerns of victims and their families are not taken into consideration and decisions are made in the best interests of the offender only.

Donaldson family ‘appalled’ after Tasmin Glass’s release from prison

“We are of the view that justice has not been served and Steven’s life was worth far more than five years.

“Quite frankly we are appalled at this.”

Following her release, it was confirmed a review of the parole process in Scotland was under way.

Glass was released halfway through her 10-year sentence.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty of Mr Donaldson’s murder and jailed for life.

Dickie was later found dead in prison.

