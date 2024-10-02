Angus killer Tasmin Glass spotted for first time since leaving prison

Angus killer Tasmin Glass has been spotted for the first time since leaving prison.

The 26-year-old was released from jail in July after serving five years behind bars for culpable homicide after her involvement in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Now, the Daily Record reports that Glass has been seen in the coastal East Lothian town of Dunbar, about 30 miles east of Edinburgh.

She is reported to be living in East Lothian.

The conditions of her release state that she must not live in Angus or Dundee.

Following her release, Mr Donaldson’s family told The Courier they were “appalled but not surprised”.

A relative, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “We as a family are angry with the decision of the parole board to release Tasmin Glass back into the community.

“We are not however surprised by this outcome.

“This decision strengthens our concerns that the concerns of victims and their families are not taken into consideration and decisions are made in the best interests of the offender only.

“We are of the view that justice has not been served and Steven’s life was worth far more than five years.

“Quite frankly we are appalled at this.”

Following her release, it was confirmed a review of the parole process in Scotland was under way.

Glass was released halfway through her 10-year sentence.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty of Mr Donaldson’s murder and jailed for life.

Dickie was later found dead in prison.