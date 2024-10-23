STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia inquiry secrecy is arrogant complacency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia inquiry secrecy is arrogant complacency

"When they keep secrets it looks dodgy. It puts doubt and suspicion into people’s minds."

Olympia in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Olympia in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Dundee City Council stumbling at the first fence of the Olympia inquiry doesn’t augur well.

If basic details in advance are shrouded in secrecy and silence, what will happen when it actually begins?

A step forward, it was reported, was taken with the appointment of “an experienced firm of solicitors”.

That’s a whole step forward? That’s moving about an inch, if you ask me.

The inquiry was announced in the first week of March. Nearly eight months ago. And it has taken that long just to appoint solicitors?

Silence over Dundee Olympia inquiry

Much worse, though, is the council’s refusal to say any more about it.

Why wouldn’t they reveal who the firm is? Maybe there is a good reason – but they’re not telling that either. Just silence.

They know, we all know, that when they keep secrets it looks dodgy. It puts doubt and suspicion into people’s minds.

This inquiry was meant to dig into the secrets and failings of the Olympia debacle, not add more secrets and failings.

Councillors must surely realise things like this damage their personal reputations.

They carry the can.

Steve Finan.

They are overseeing the spending of your money on an inquiry into your leisure centre. You have a right to know the details of something you’re paying for.

The Lib Dem group on the council piped up to make some comment. Fair play to them. That’s what a councillor should do.

But the ruling group, those who take the decisions – nothing.

Why don’t they ever comment on significant matters? Why don’t they ever have opinions or observations about important things going on in Dundee?

And don’t give me the “process ongoing, not appropriate to comment” excuse. We all know that’s a deflection.

The Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They could comment on what they’d like an inquiry to look into. Or not look into. Or how long they think it should take.

Or why the name of the solicitor firm isn’t being revealed.

I think they do see how bad this makes them look, but in their arrogant complacency take your votes for granted so much that they don’t care.

There should be standards set for this inquiry right from the start. And this was a chance to show everything about it will be transparent.

Some of those luxuriously salaried council officers might prefer that this whole sorry saga isn’t too closely examined.

Making sure that doesn’t happen should be the job of councillors, those who are only in place because they were given an X next to their name – by you – in the voting booth.

They must watch what’s going on and reveal – to you – what it is.

If I were a councillor I’d be throwing grenades, demanding: “Tell the city everything about this inquiry. If there are reasons why we can’t reveal the identity of the solicitors, then explain that.”

That’s what an independent councillor could do, one who doesn’t take orders from a party boss.

Have our current councillors done that? No.

Will they do it as the inquiry goes on?

What do you think?

More from Opinion

Jim Spence says he is now glad Scotland voted no to independence.
JIM SPENCE: SNP gender farce shows we dodged bullet with IndyRef No vote
38
Are recent dog attacks linked to the surge in puppy sales during the pandemic?
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Have pandemic puppy buyers become today's dangerous dog owners?
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Stonehaven column Picture shows; Rebecca took a trip to Stonehaven.. Stonehaven. Supplied by Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson. Date; 05/10/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Stonehaven is ideal getaway spot just an hour from Dundee - but…
People being rescued in Brechin during Storm Babet.
COURIER OPINION: People of Brechin have been forgotten in aftermath of Storm Babet
Liam Payne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: As a mum, my thoughts are with Liam Payne's parents
Alex Salmond died in North Macedonia. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Alex Salmond's failure to use talent for anything worthwhile is a tragedy
19
Gayle in her cottage in Kinnettles, Angus, which is still uninhabitable a year after being flooded by Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
GAYLE RITCHIE: My Kinnettles cottage is still uninhabitable a year on from Storm Babet
2
John Swinney.
ALASDAIR CLARK: School strikes in John Swinney's Perthshire backyard will prove tricky for First…
6
Tenement flats on Blackness Road in Dundee during demolition.
STEVE FINAN: Council must force action on crumbling Dundee tenements
6
Billy Connolly in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: When Billy Connolly - and a hawk - gatecrashed my interview with…

Conversation