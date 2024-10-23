Dundee dealer involved in ‘serious organised crime’ ordered kilos of drugs through Encrochat

A Dundee gangster who operated a “hands-off approach” to drug-dealing used an encrypted chat app to order kilos of drugs at a time from Glasgow-based suppliers, a court has heard.

Jonathan Wales, 37, thought he could rely on Encrochat to keep his involvement his racket secret.

However, the High Court in Edinburgh heard on Wednesday how Wales’ cover was blown after Dutch and French law enforcement agencies cracked the network’s encryption.

Police discovered Wales was on Encrochat and using it to speak to dealers in the west of Scotland.

Detectives worked out he was getting cocaine, heroin and valium tablets from a man called Richard Parvin, who was handed a seven years and four month long jail term in 2022.

Police used Encrochat messages to work out Wales was handing over tens of thousands of pounds to acquire narcotics, which he stored at addresses in Dundee.

Safe houses in Dundee

On Wednesday, prosecutor Greg Farrell told Lord Ericht how Wales, of Riddell Terrace, conducted his affairs.

Mr Farrell said: “The accused Wales operates a hands-off approach and uses a network of individuals to assist him with his day-to-day activities.

“He utilises safe houses to avoid detection from the police.

“His main suppliers during this period were individuals from the Glasgow area.”

Wales pled guilty to being involved in “serious organised crime” by participating in activities he knew would “enable or further commission serious organised crime” by selling, supplying and acquiring drugs.

The charge also stated Wales used “encrypted” electronic devices in his illegal activities

He acted with Parvin, 41, a member of a seven-strong gang jailed at the High Court in Glasgow two years ago after admitting involvement in a £400,000 drugs operation.

Neil Brown, 34, Francis Ross Sr, 47, George McLean, 32, Francis Ross Jr, 22, Craig Mitchell, 30, and 34-year-old John Cord – all from Dundee – and Parvin, from Motherwell, were jailed.

Ordered kilos of drugs and adulterants

On Wednesday, Mr Farrell told the court police learned Wales was speaking to Parvin on Encrochat using the handle “Deftwelder”.

The messages showed Wales was ordering kilos of drugs with adulterant substances.

He was also sending his suppliers messages about the amount of money he would pay.

Mr Farrell told Lord Ericht the Crown is planning to pursue a proceeds of crime action against Wales, who has 19 previous convictions.

Prosecutors are also planning to apply for the court to pass a serious crime prevention order against him.

Wales was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on November 27 2024 after a background report has been prepared.

