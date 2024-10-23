Dundee dealer involved in ‘serious organised crime’ ordered kilos of drugs through Encrochat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee dealer involved in ‘serious organised crime’ ordered kilos of drugs through Encrochat

Jonathan Wales was caught after the Encrochat criminal network was smashed.

By James Mulholland
Phone with EncrChat
Wales used EncroChat to order his drugs. Image: Shutterstock

A Dundee gangster who operated a “hands-off approach” to drug-dealing used an encrypted chat app to order kilos of drugs at a time from Glasgow-based suppliers, a court has heard.

Jonathan Wales, 37, thought he could rely on Encrochat to keep his involvement his racket secret.

However, the High Court in Edinburgh heard on Wednesday how Wales’ cover was blown after Dutch and French law enforcement agencies cracked the network’s encryption.

Police discovered Wales was on Encrochat and using it to speak to dealers in the west of Scotland.

Detectives worked out he was getting cocaine, heroin and valium tablets from a man called Richard Parvin, who was handed a seven years and four month long jail term in 2022.

Police used Encrochat messages to work out Wales was handing over tens of thousands of pounds to acquire narcotics, which he stored at addresses in Dundee.

Safe houses in Dundee

On Wednesday, prosecutor Greg Farrell told Lord Ericht how Wales, of Riddell Terrace, conducted his affairs.

Mr Farrell said: “The accused Wales operates a hands-off approach and uses a network of individuals to assist him with his day-to-day activities.

“He utilises safe houses to avoid detection from the police.

“His main suppliers during this period were individuals from the Glasgow area.”

Wales pled guilty to being involved in “serious organised crime” by participating in activities he knew would “enable or further commission serious organised crime” by selling, supplying and acquiring drugs.

The charge also stated Wales used “encrypted” electronic devices in his illegal activities

He acted with Parvin, 41, a member of a seven-strong gang jailed at the High Court in Glasgow two years ago after admitting involvement in a £400,000 drugs operation.

Neil Brown, 34, Francis Ross Sr, 47, George McLean, 32, Francis Ross Jr, 22, Craig Mitchell, 30, and 34-year-old John Cord – all from Dundee – and Parvin, from Motherwell, were jailed.

Ordered kilos of drugs and adulterants

On Wednesday, Mr Farrell told the court police learned Wales was speaking to Parvin on Encrochat using the handle “Deftwelder”.

The messages showed Wales was ordering kilos of drugs with adulterant substances.

He was also sending his suppliers messages about the amount of money he would pay.

Mr Farrell told Lord Ericht the Crown is planning to pursue a proceeds of crime action against Wales, who has 19 previous convictions.

Prosecutors are also planning to apply for the court to pass a serious crime prevention order against him.

Wales was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on November 27 2024 after a background report has been prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Yeo
Jail for drunken lorry driver who crashed in Perthshire while six-times legal limit
Boguslaw Lach
Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife
Leon Shepstone
Fife man's racist 999 rants in takeaway delivery driver row
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
Michael Gitongu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Carer caught on camera attacking disabled client in Perthshire house
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Mooning in Fife and Bongo's Jaguar
Fr Daniel Doherty
Priest groped sleeping victim repeatedly on train, Kirkcaldy court hears
John Finlay
Man, 65, convicted of historical abuse in Fife
FGC-9
Perthshire man using 3D printer to build Scotland's first 'F**k Gun Control' firearm
Paul Maddicks
Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee