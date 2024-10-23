Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie

A police investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire in Carnoustie.

The Volkswagen has been left destroyed after the blaze on Dundee Street early on Wednesday.

The burnt-out shell of the white car remains on the street.

‘Loud bang’ heard as car went on fire in Carnoustie

One man who lives across the road told The Courier: “Because it was late we didn’t see what happened but we heard a loud bang and looked out to see the car on fire.

“We were going to phone the fire brigade but someone had already got in touch and it arrived not long after to put it out.

“I haven’t seen the car on the street before, someone must have parked it for the night.”

A woman who also lives nearby said: “We were woken up by the loud banging and were in shock.

“Luckily one of our neighbours was quick to get hold of the fire service.

“If it was any longer, I feared the fire would grow and hit our roof.

“It’s a quiet street and we’ve received messages from the pub and neighbours making sure we’re OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, we were made aware of a vehicle fire on Camus Street in Carnoustie.

“Emergency services attended, the fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

“It’s being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it sent one engine to the scene.