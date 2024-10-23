Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie

Emergency services were called to the scene early on Wednesday.

By Ben MacDonald
The damaged car on Dundee Street, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The damaged car on Dundee Street, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A police investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire in Carnoustie.

The Volkswagen has been left destroyed after the blaze on Dundee Street early on Wednesday.

The burnt-out shell of the white car remains on the street.

‘Loud bang’ heard as car went on fire in Carnoustie

One man who lives across the road told The Courier: “Because it was late we didn’t see what happened but we heard a loud bang and looked out to see the car on fire.

“We were going to phone the fire brigade but someone had already got in touch and it arrived not long after to put it out.

“I haven’t seen the car on the street before, someone must have parked it for the night.”

The burnt-out shell remains on the street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A woman who also lives nearby said: “We were woken up by the loud banging and were in shock.

“Luckily one of our neighbours was quick to get hold of the fire service.

“If it was any longer, I feared the fire would grow and hit our roof.

“It’s a quiet street and we’ve received messages from the pub and neighbours making sure we’re OK.”

The car was torched. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, we were made aware of a vehicle fire on Camus Street in Carnoustie.

“Emergency services attended, the fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

“It’s being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it sent one engine to the scene.

