Major Dundee dealer caught in high-level encrypted criminal network crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Major Dundee dealer caught in high-level encrypted criminal network crackdown

Aaron Bradford was caught in Operation Venetic, which destroyed the EncroChat criminal network.

By Ciaran Shanks
Aaron Bradford was caught up in the EncroChat crackdown. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Aaron Bradford was caught up in the EncroChat crackdown. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock

A jury has convicted a joiner of running a major drugs operation from his home in Dundee after he was caught in an encrypted criminal network crackdown.

Aaron Bradford is facing a lengthy prison term after being found guilty of being involved in serious organised crime.

The 35-year-old, who has previous convictions for drugs offences, was snared as part of a Europe-wide crackdown on EncroChat – a secretive network used by criminals to trade drugs and weapons across the continent.

Police did not find drugs or cash when they raided Bradford’s home on Strachan Avenue but found suspicious items including a hydraulic press and blenders which contained traces of cocaine.

Bradford tried to incriminate another man – 40-year-old Perth plumber David Kean – during his trial at the High Court in Dundee but jurors found Bradford guilty by a majority verdict.

Aaron Bradford
Aaron Bradford. Image: Facebook.

Judge Andrew Miller said: “You have been convicted of the very serious offences of involvement in serious organised crime relating to the supply of controlled drugs and secondly, being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine.

“From the evidence before the court, you were involved in the supply, particularly of cocaine, at a significant level.

“These are both very serious offences particularly bearing in mind the damage which the supply of controlled drugs causes to numerous families and communities across Scotland.”

Police raid

Bradford’s home was targeted in June 2020 as part of Operation Venetic, which was launched after EncroChat had been penetrated by the police.

The court heard police believe a user dubbed “El Pazo” was linked to a phone used by Bradford.

The same phone had been used by Bradford to call for taxis and was registered with a vet practice in Dundee.

A samurai sword and notebooks featuring writing consistent with “tick lists” were discovered at his property.

Also found was packaging and the appearance of red gel used to line cocaine in a bin in the garage.

The same red gel had been referenced in previous EncroChat communications.

Strachan Avenue, Dundee
The police raid happened in Strachan Avenue, Dundee in June 2020. Image: Google.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel had previously referenced EncroChat messages where the El Pazo profile discussed how they “lost” their van after “chasing a c***”.

This came soon after a van was discovered in a ditch in Dundee with the registered keeper found to be Bradford.

Mr Kean denied being a drugs runner or courier for Bradford.

He claimed to have been staying at the property since January 2020 before taking off in mysterious circumstances around the time of the raid.

A Land Rover Discovery, found in the driveway, had been registered to Mr Kean but he did not leave with the vehicle.

Bail revoked

Bradford, of Strachan Avenue, was found guilty of being involved in serious organised crime at his home address between March 31 and June 15 2020 by agreeing with unknown people to use encrypted devices to communicate about obtaining and supplying drugs.

He concerned himself in the purchase and onward supply of cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, ecstasy, diazepam and cannabis and arranged for the collection and proceeds of the drugs.

Bradford was convicted of a second charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine during the same period, aggravated by its links to serious organised crime.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
The trial took place at the High Court in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Crown dropped an allegation as part of the serious organised crime charge that Bradford instructed a person to carry out surveillance services on his home.

He was also acquitted of possessing cannabis.

Judge Miller revoked Bradford’s bail order and remanded him in custody until next month for reports to be prepared.

Bradford will be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Operation Venetic

In July 2020, the National Crime Agency (NCA) announced Operation Venetic had brought down “entire organised crime groups… with 746 arrests, and £54m criminal cash, 77 firearms and over two tonnes of drugs seized so far.”

It said encrypted instant messaging service EncroChat’s “sole use was for coordinating and planning the distribution of illicit commodities, money laundering and plotting to kill rival criminals.”

It had 60,000 users worldwide and around 10,000 users in the UK, whose EnroChat-specific burner phones could be monitored after the encryption was broken.

EncroChat phone on background of Euro notes
Police infiltrated the EncroChat network. Image: Shutterstock.

The authorities were, themselves, rumbled in June 2020.

The NCA said: “EncroChat realised the platform had been penetrated and sent a message to its users urging them to throw away their handsets.

“The phones – which have pre-loaded apps for instant messaging, the ability to make VOIP calls and a kill code which wipes them remotely – have no other conventional smart phone functionality and cost around £1,500 for a six-month contract.”

The company, which operated from outside the UK, has since closed.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robert Notman. Image: Facebook
Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants
Nicola Kerr.
Drink-drive Angus nightshift nurse blamed Covid and booze-laced football bus stash
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — The full gamut of driving offences
Graham Anderson. Image: Facebook.
Ambulance took 85 minutes to arrive as workers battled to save Stirling man's life
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Christopher Harper. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire
Fabrice Roverselli at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Retired chef from France sprayed cops with bleach in Montrose holiday let siege
Erick Fragnito.
Pizza chef stole PlayStation 4 from Dunfermline man's home out of 'revenge'
Post Thumbnail
Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation
Thomas Devers.
Drug-crazed thief alerted neighbour after ransacking parked car in Crieff